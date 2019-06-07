WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland School’s gym glittered with emerald and gold gowns on Friday’s breezy evening, as 23 graduates assumed their thrones draped in ivory ribbons and cords of honor.
And for the first time in the school’s history, the school graduated not one but two valedictorians: Eric Alan Maxham and Phillip Hunter Wedin.
“I can proudly say that I enjoy my truly inspiring class that holds two people who knocked me down to third,” said Salutatorian Kasey Serrani with a grin.
After principal Robert Johnson read off the multitude of accomplishments of the class, including the numerous college courses that had been completed by the students and the fields they would pursue as they left the safe haven of West Rutland, where many had been for the entirety of their lives, Salutatorian Serrani assumed the podium.
As has been custom for the close-knit community of West Rutland, Serrani recalled the strong bonds she formed with others in the town and the school who served to inspire the roots she grew and the wings she hoped to spread once she departed for college.
She thanked her family and her teammates and then opened to a heartfelt reflection, a reconsideration of the journey away from home.
“I always planned on leaving,” Serrani said after thanking her family, the colleagues and teammates she’d acquired along her way. “It just doesn’t feel real. … I can’t imagine anywhere else feeling like home. … This is family.”
The community rose up in roaring applause before the two valedictorians took the stage, each from a different world: Maxham said he came to West Side from another world and Wedin from within.
The two graduates recalled their earliest memories as preschool students in the school district, from tearful days spent adjusting to new environments to the “regrettable” amount of college and advanced courses they took on in their later years, where they would learn the true weight of education, and the value of perseverance.
“I was in for a long, windy road to be who I am today,” Wedin said.
“Both of us were around basically the same people sitting up on the stage right now,” Maxham said.
The two played off one another’s speeches and bounced memories of their kickball days and team sports, drawing closer the other graduates on the stage with their recollections of celebrated victories, and how they remembered the way they used to be before change and evolution seemed a possibility.
The commencement speaker was a treasured former faculty member: Former science teacher Jennifer Jackson spoke about her own journey in between bright smiles to her former students and showers of congratulations.
Jackson encouraged love above all things, encouraging the students to believe in the next chapter of the story, to leave room for shifts in their paths and to go where life guided them, as she had.
She had started as a would-be veterinarian from age 5, but once in college she realized her path was taking her elsewhere.
She chose instead to teach environmental science classes in Armenia as a part of the Peace Corps, and once back in the United States, she found Vermont calling her home.
“A friend told me I should try to become a school teacher,” Jackson said. “My first real teaching job was here at Westside.”
Jackson recalled the love she developed for the students who so readily welcomed her into their minds and hearts, a group she said taught her about the person she wanted to be, and left her with wonderful memories.
“I’m thankful that 5-year-old me was wrong with the dream I had for my life,” Jackson said. “If she had been correct … I wouldn’t have had the pleasure of getting to know each of you.”
In her parting address, Jackson cited Conan O’Brien’s message to Harvard graduates in 2000.
“So that’s what I wish for all of you,” Jackson read. “The bad, as well as the good. Fall down, make a mess … remember that the story is never over.”
