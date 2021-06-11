POULTNEY — After getting through their senior year amid a global pandemic, a little bit of rain wasn’t going to daunt the spirits of the Poultney High School class of 2021.
The skies were gray. and the air was cool at the Dean W. Houghton Memorial Field Friday as the families of the 30 graduates gathered to see them get their diplomas and flip their tassels. Even as raindrops fell about halfway through the ceremony, everyone seemed thrilled to simply be outside and in need of umbrellas instead of facemasks.
Principal Joe DeBonis said because of the pandemic, it was a strange year for the class of 2021.
“I remember our last in person Monday Morning Meeting last March, talking about this new disease they were calling COVID-19 and how we would be going remote for a couple of weeks,” he said. “At the time, I was betting that we would probably go three weeks, have April Break, and return after. I, for one, did not imagine how long it would take.”
He said that normally he’d use his platform at graduation to impart life advice upon the graduating class.
“Tonight, I do not want you to sit here and say think about all that you missed — instead I want you to think of everything that you were able to do and accomplish,” he said. “You did have your senior year during a pandemic — and you not only made it through, it made you stronger. You have learned more about yourself and about life in this past year than if it had been a ‘normal’ year.”
He introduced someone the class of 2021 knows well, Dale Spring, retired PHS consumer science teacher.
“My message to you is, use your experiences to build your future and never stop learning,” Spring said. “Create opportunities from challenges and try to always look at things you take issue with as learning moments. Always be open to new ideas and experiences. They will open doors for you and could lead to a fulfilling career.”
She said success is a system, “with moving parts and pieces that need to be oiled, repaired, and replaced. As with any machine, it needs regular maintenance to be successful and it allows for revisions due to life’s challenges. And of course to be successful in the system you must maintain your motivation and be disciplined.”
For Salutatorian Cassie Dupont, it’s memories that are important.
“I have learned so many life lessons that I will use later in life that are worth so much more than any party or clique that I could be part of,” she said. “I am so happy to be standing up here with all of my classmates knowing that we did this together. We all have so many memories together that I know I will never forget.”
The stealth eating of a Big Mac, forgetting the preamble to a bill in model Congress, and attending her first Broadway show were among her favorite memories.
“Freshman year, I got the opportunity to see my first Broadway show through drama club. Those of you who know me well know that I have an absolute fascination with Broadway, so this was a very big deal to me,” she said.
She thanked several of her teachers for helping her to discover herself over the years.
“If I didn’t have some of the teachers and mentors that I did, I know I would be a completely different person than I am today,” she said. “Another person I would like to thank is Staci Jedlik. Staci was the drama director at Poultney for a number of years. She is the person who helped me come out of my shell as a little seventh-grader and I am forever grateful for all the fun times and life lessons she has taught me.”
She also thanked fellow student Kylie Davis, with whom she had a friendly rivalry with for the title of salutatorian.
“I have always told her that if I were the one to get it, that I would ask her to stand during my speech, so that is exactly what I am doing,” she said. “Kylie, I am so proud of you, and thanks for the friendly competition this year.”
The pandemic meant Poultney High seniors missed out on many of the normal activities that mark one’s final year at the school. Valedictorian, Iris O’Brien, said she shared her classmates’ frustrations, but there were positives to consider.
“This is not the year I expected to have when I began planning for college and life after high school,” she said. “However, it is important to understand that prior to this year, we have made so many positive and memorable experiences. While this year was, in fact, nothing we could have hoped for in a senior year, we can’t let it bring us down and give up.”
She said that when you find yourself in a dark situation where there doesn’t seem to be any hope, it’s important to look for positive things.
“You can dwell on the fact that our senior year was ruined and that we didn’t get the normal senior experience, or you can reflect on all of the good things that have happened this year despite all of the negativity,” she said.
Graduates included: Scott T. Ainsworth, Levi O. Allen, Ryan George Alt, Michael A. Arnado, Krista A. Boudreau, Faith Ann Carlson, Jesse Combs, Kylie Lyn Davis, Jacklyn Dow, Cassandra Leigh Dupont, Lane Reese Gibbs, Skylar S. Haskins, Silas E. Haviland, Grace Elizabeth Hayes, Aaron Michael Haynes, Robert K. Littlewood, Tyler Lynch, Valerie Sofia Nikolic, Vivian Claire Nikolic, Hannah Jane Noble, Iris Elaine O’Brien, Chelbie Lynn Olden, Richard William Parker, Pamela Margaret Putnam, Christopher Ray Jr., Grant Schreiber, Montana Lea Stomski, Lucas Alan Van Nostrand, and Sierra Rose Ynesta.
