Local residents are concerned about what they believe is a rash of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles parked outside of businesses.
Jack and Lisa Lamb own Speedi Automotive on Woodstock Avenue. In the past few weeks, the catalytic converters from three vehicles have been stolen.
“We’ve heard about (the thefts) being done, probably in the last six months. We didn’t really pay attention to it. No one’s ever come to our shop and tried to break in or do anything to our shop on Woodstock Avenue. So our first converter was stolen, I guess, two, two-and-a-half weeks ago and we’re like, ‘Oh, no. This is the start of something,’ right? … Then two other times, we had converters stolen,” she said.
The business has lights and cameras but Lamb said it was still hard to make a positive identification from the footage. They’ve added lights and Jack and Lisa Lamb have spent more time watching the site with the hope of preventing another theft.
The staff at the business have asked customers not to leave their cars parked overnight because, Lamb said, they replaced the converters for their customers who were victims of theft. But that strategy is not sustainable over a long period.
A catalytic converters is part of the exhaust system coming before the muffler. The device converts toxins that would be exhausted from a vehicle, but like the muffler, they’re mounted externally and due to them containing precious metals that may include platinum, rhodium and palladium among others, there’s some value in selling them for scrap, which makes them a target for thieves.
John Cragin, a manager at Cragin’s Service Station on State Street, said they can be easy to get off the vehicle.
“Just two quick cuts, and you got a couple hundred dollars in your hands,” he said.
A July report from State Farm Insurance said their claims data indicates that in the period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, theft of catalytic converters increased by almost 293% nationwide compared to July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
In the latter year, there were more than 18,000 thefts, compared to the slightly more than 4,500 in the earlier period.
The issue hasn’t gone unchecked by local police. Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland Town Police Department, arrested Jesse LaFlam, of Chester, and cited him to appear in Rutland criminal court in January on five counts of grand larceny, five counts of unlawful mischief and four counts of selling stolen property.
The arrests were made after an investigation of reports of catalytic converters stolen from Formula Ford on Middle Road and Key Honda on Route 7 South in late November.
Plakas said the thefts are growing “like wildfire” and happening in Rutland Town and Rutland City.
“We are actively investigating a number of cases since the original arrest. We do not believe it is the same subject, but they are ongoing investigations. We are certainly responding and doing as much as we can,” he said.
Plakas said police are looking at the possibility that some of the thefts or some series of the thefts may have been committed by the same person or people.
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said the department had gotten 30 reports of stolen catalytic converters. While he said he did not have the numbers in front of him on Thursday evening, he said he believed 30 was “quite a bit more than we would usually see.”
Lisa Lamb said she was trying to raise awareness about the issue. But since then, she said, other automotive shops have contacted the Lambs and told them they’ve also experienced thefts. One even said he confronted someone who he believed was taking the parts and that person pulled a knife.
“I’m just worried that someone is going to get hurt,” she said.
Lamb said what she’s hearing from people in the community is that the thefts are not happening every night but many nights. She said she hoped community awareness might help make continuing to prey on the Rutland area more risky for the thief or thieves.
The theft of the converters can be more than an inconvenience to a driver.
Doug Jones, general manager for Meals on Wheels of Rutland County, said one of their vehicles had been the target of theft on Dec. 12 and two more had been taken on Wednesday. The thefts happened outside their site on Belden Road.
“Being able to deliver now is very hard because we’re missing three trucks,” he said.
The local agency, which operates under the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, has not missed any deliveries. Jones said they were able to find volunteers who could help them but he noted that has been a challenge with the advent of cold weather during the holiday season.
Jones said the biggest issue they’re facing is finding the parts but he added they’re expecting to have to pay $12,000, with an estimate of $4,000 per vehicle, to get the trucks back on the road.
He noted this was on top of the challenge of keeping their program funded during a period of inflation with the food needed to get clients, many of them home-bound seniors, their meals. He encouraged people to consider making donations to Meals on Wheels.
Plakas said what he tells residents about reducing the risk of having their catalytic converters stolen is to park inside if they can.
“Having cameras, the ring cameras or any sort of cameras on your house or your business, especially pointing in the direction of where you may leave your vehicles overnight with spotlights. A well-lighted area is not somewhere a criminal wants to be if they’re trying to stay hidden,” he said.
Kilcullen added that those without access to a garage might want to park close to their home which he said might increase the chances of hearing when something is amiss if someone tries to steal a part from their vehicle.
Kilcullen also encouraged people to report the theft of a catalytic converter if it happens to them.
The felony charges against LaFlam are all punishable by up to 10 years if he is convicted. He has been cited by the Rutland Town Police Department but the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office may decide to charge him with different offenses.
