FAIR HAVEN — The Select Board is hoping a third attempt to create a local option tax will be successful come March.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the board, by consensus, decided to add two articles to the March ballot, one creating a town charter that would allow for the 1% local option tax, the other for the tax itself.
In November 2020, Fair Haven voters rejected the charter article 656-575. They narrowly passed the local option tax, 627 to 619, but because the first article didn’t get approved, the second one couldn’t take effect.
In March 2020, only the local option tax article went in front of voters. It failed to pass by three votes.
Town Manager Joe Gunter said Tuesday that there will be two public meetings on the local option tax, both at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 8, an hour ahead of regularly scheduled Select Board meetings.
He said the state Legislature has to approve the charter, should that article be passed by Fair Haven voters.
“I think that would help us. I’d be inclined to put it on the ballot again,” said Selectman Jeff Sheldon at the Dec. 14 meeting, following a budget discussion. “I think more people understand what it is now.”
Not much about how the tax works has changed, Gunter said.
“The local option tax is 1% on everything that is normally taxed,” he said. “There are a few things that aren’t: Groceries and clothing, fuel oil; that stuff hasn’t changed.”
The state has an online calculator towns can use to gauge what they’d be getting should they pass a tax, he said. Gunter estimates the tax would generate about $160,000 annually. After the state takes its cut, the town would be left with about $110,000. Gunter said this doesn’t account for online sales taxes, which the town would collect on, it’s just the state doesn’t have a way to calculate an estimate.
Sheldon said he recalls some of the louder objections to the tax being from business owners who feared it would be too cumbersome for them to keep track of. Select Board member Carol Egan said business owners were also worried they’d lose customers.
According to Gunter, the tax is simple to track, and he doubts people would find the taxes lower in New York. He pointed out that Rutland Town, Rutland City, Killington and Colchester have or have had a local option tax and have put those funds towards infrastructure projects.
Gunter said after the last vote, he heard many comments from people saying they didn’t fully understand what was being asked of them and might have voted the other way had they known more. Select Board member Rod Holzworth said he’d spoken to many who thought there would be more bookkeeping, even though there wouldn’t be.
Egan said that while the town put out a great deal of information on the subject, it can take time for the knowledge to spread.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.