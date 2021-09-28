MONTPELIER — Those 12 and older in need of a COVID-19 vaccination have many options this week for pop-up, walk-in clinics.
Appointments can still be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
Starting Wednesday, Vermonters 70 and older can make an appointment for a booster shot. Come Friday, those 65 and older will be able to do the same, as will those between 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions or who have certain jobs that make them eligible for a booster. The state is still awaiting federal guidance on what these conditions and jobs are. That information is expected to come later this week. The boosters are available at the locations listed below, but only for the Pfizer vaccine. Six months need to have passed since the person’s second dose.
This week’s vaccination sites are:
Wednesday
Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Miller Center, 175 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington
North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport
Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairgrounds Road, Springfield
Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Colchester Middle School, 425 Blakely Road, Colchester
Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho
Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South St., Springfield
VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St Johnsbury
Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Doubletree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive Bennington
Thursday
Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction
Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction
Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland
Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South St., Springfield
VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro
Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Doubletree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive Bennington
Friday
Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington
South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction
Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster
Mt. Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol
Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South Street, Springfield
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven
Little Rivers Health Care, 4628 Main Street North, Newbury
Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Saturday
Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland
Mad River Glen, Green and Gold Weekend, 57 Schuss Pass Road, Waitsfield
Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport
Waterbury Ambulance Service 50th Anniversary Celebration, Farr’s Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro
Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Sunday
Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
