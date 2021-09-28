MONTPELIER — Those 12 and older in need of a COVID-19 vaccination have many options this week for pop-up, walk-in clinics.

Appointments can still be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.

Starting Wednesday, Vermonters 70 and older can make an appointment for a booster shot. Come Friday, those 65 and older will be able to do the same, as will those between 18 and 64 with underlying medical conditions or who have certain jobs that make them eligible for a booster. The state is still awaiting federal guidance on what these conditions and jobs are. That information is expected to come later this week. The boosters are available at the locations listed below, but only for the Pfizer vaccine. Six months need to have passed since the person’s second dose.

This week’s vaccination sites are:

Wednesday

Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Miller Center, 175 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington

North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport

Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairgrounds Road, Springfield

Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Colchester Middle School, 425 Blakely Road, Colchester

Mount Mansfield Union High School, 211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho

Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South St., Springfield

VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St Johnsbury

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Doubletree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive Bennington

Thursday

Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Ave, White River Junction

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction

Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland

Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South St., Springfield

VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Doubletree, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive Bennington

Friday

Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington

South Burlington EMS, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hartford Rescue Inc., 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Rutland Rescue Inc., 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster

Mt. Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol

Springfield Rescue Inc., 303 South Street, Springfield

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven

Little Rivers Health Care, 4628 Main Street North, Newbury

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Saturday

Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland

Mad River Glen, Green and Gold Weekend, 57 Schuss Pass Road, Waitsfield

Middlebury EMS, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

North Country Primary Care, 186 Medical Village Drive, Newport

Waterbury Ambulance Service 50th Anniversary Celebration, Farr’s Field, 1901 U.S. Route 2, Waterbury

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro

Northwestern Medical Center, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Sunday

Agency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

