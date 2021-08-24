MONTPELIER — Plenty of opportunities exist for Vermonters over 12 years old to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The following is a list of walk-in locations.
Those who want to make an appointment can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or call 855-722-7878.
The sites below can also provide additional doses to those eligible according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wednesday
— Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro.
— Oxbow High School, 36 Oxbow Drive, Bradford.
— Woodstock Inn, 14 The Green, Woodstock.
— Wells River Chevrolet, 10 Railroad Street, Wells River.
— Putney Fire Department, 14 Main Street, Putney.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin.
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
Thursday
— South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington.
— Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre.
— Rutland District Office, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland.
— Health Care & Rehabilitation Services, 390 River St., Springfield.
— Waterbury Farmers’ Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury.
Friday
— Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville.
— Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction.
— Bondville Fair, 350 Route 30, Bondville.
— Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport.
— Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Avenue, Middlebury.
— Blue Mountain High School, 2420 Route 302, Wells River.
— St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main Street, St. Johnsbury.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin.
Saturday
— Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville.
— Chandler Center for the Arts — Music Series, 24 Elm Street, Randolph.
— Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick Street, Greensboro.
— U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier.
— Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford.
— Bondville Fair, 350 Route 30, Bondville.
— Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction.
— West Fairlee Old Home Day, 870 Route 113, Fairlee.
Sunday
— Caledonia County Fair, 1 Back Fairground Road, Lyndonville.
— Crossett Brook Middle School, 5672 Route 100, Duxbury.
— Vergennes High School, 50 Monkton Road, Vergennes.
— Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction.
The vaccine is free and can also be obtained on a walk-in basis at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco locations. Appointments can be made with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or University of Vermont Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.