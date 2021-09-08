MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced this week’s pop-up, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics. They’re available to those 12 and older. Appointments can still be made through healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
Thursday
— Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton.
— Brattleboro Retreat, 17 Farmhouse Square, Brattleboro.
— Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction.
— Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland.
— Waterbury Farmers' Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury.
Friday
— Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin.
— Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport.
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
— Hartford Block Party, 171 Bridge St., Hartford.
— Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Westminster.
— Mount Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol.
— Vermont Academy, 10 Long Walk, Saxtons River.
Saturday
— Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton.
— Taste of Montpelier Food Festival, State Street, downtown Montpelier.
— Waterbury Arts Festival, 30 Foundry St., Waterbury.
Sunday
— Barton Fairground, 278 Roaring Brook Road, Barton.
— Hyde Park Municipal Office, 344 Vermont Route 15, Hyde Park.
Vaccines are also available at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, and Costco. Appointments can be made with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or the UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.