A local family-owned dairy processor will shut down after nearly 100 years in the milk business.
“With gratitude, pride and very heavy hearts, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close Thomas Dairy at the end of this month,” stated Thomas Dairy in a Thursday email.
Abbey Thomas, co-owner and director of marketing at Thomas Dairy, said Oct. 1 will be the last day the processor is in operation. After that it will begin the process of selling several hundred acres of land, and dairy farming equipment.
Thomas said the business employs about 30 people.
“We have several people who pasteurize, package the product every morning and then we have several milkman delivery route drivers and helpers, and we have a garage team that works on trucks and maintenance, an office, four operating owners, but the employees are who we’re focused on,” she said.
She said Thursday was spent notifying employees of the pending closure.
“We’ve provided employees with a list of resources that we’re sure can help them immediately,” she said. “We’re hoping they will stay with us until the end, same with the customers.”
The company is working with the three farms it buys milk from to find them another buyer. Thomas stated in an email that according to Vermont statutes Thomas Dairy needs to provide 90 days notice to its suppliers before it stops taking their milk. Thomas said several of the company’s supporters are working to help here.
After Thomas Dairy closes, it will work with FarVision Consulting on selling off its assets.
Besides Abbey Thomas, Thomas Dairy’s owners include: Dick Thomas, Christa Thomas, Perry Thomas and John Thomas.
The company stated in its release that after 99 years in business this was far from an easy decision to make, and that it was not made in haste.
“The financial impact we have endured as a result of the COVID shutdown has proven to be formidable, and ultimately insurmountable,” Thomas Dairy stated. “The substantial loss of business from colleges, restaurants and tourism has hit us hard, and we’ve been operating with a negative cash flow since March.”
The government’s measures to stymie the COVID-19 pandemic, while so far apparently successful, have come at a high economic price, impacting nearly all sectors of life.
Thomas Dairy stated that government relief efforts allowed it to operate through the spring and summer, but ultimately weren’t enough. During that time it made use of the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the Farmers to Families Food Box program, the latter of which was a federal effort through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to buy products from struggling farms and give to individuals in need.
“Unfortunately these economic lifelines have come to an end,” stated Thomas Dairy. “The new normal under these circumstances is just not sustainable for us as a small business.”
Even without the COVID-19 crisis, the milk business in Vermont is a tough one to be in. Dick Thomas said in a past interview that milk prices have been in flux for many years and that the pandemic introduced even more volatility in a year many in dairy hoped would be a period of recovery.
“We are losing more and more of our market share to organic milk and alternative beverages, and competition for out-of-state milk has forced us to keep our margins tight,” stated Thomas Dairy. “It was already a struggle to be a small Vermont dairy - even before COVID hit.”
The company added that much of its facilities need costly upgrades and that its owners are nearing their retirement years. Thomas Dairy worked with FarVision Consulting to find a buyer for the operation, but after speaking to 27 possible buyers it became clear that timing and other factors weren’t on their side.
“Our primary focus and desire is to close our business with grace and integrity and with the best possible outcomes in mind for our employees, farmers and vendors,” stated Thomas Dairy. “We believe the time is right, while the business is still intact, and we can pay our bills.”
According to the company’s website, thomasdairy.com, its history begins in 1954 with the farm being bought by the grandfather of Orin Thomas. Orin Thomas was 23 when his father died, leaving him to assume management of the 325-acre farm and its 40 Holstein cows. By 1996, Thomas Dairy was sitting on 500 acres of land, managing 155 cows, 70 of them milkers, running eight delivery routes, employing 26 people, and processing 18,000 gallons of milk a week.
In 2005, it sold its cows and related farming equipment, and continued to buy and process milk from surrounding farms.
“We want to thank all the family members that came before us; we want to thank the extended Thomas family that has gotten so big over the century; and we are forever grateful to our employees, producers, and loyal community of milk drinkers who have all shared in the success story of this small, Vermont family business,” Thomas Dairy stated.
Anson Tebbetts, Vermont agriculture secretary, said in a statement Thursday that Thomas Dairy closing marks the end of an era.
“We pause to thank the Thomas Family for their 99 years of hard work and dedication. We celebrate their contributions; from dinner tables to cafeterias and everywhere in between, Thomas Dairy milk provided comfort, fuel and nutrition to countless Vermonters over a period of generations. They were committed to agriculture, community, their employees and their neighbors. We wish the Thomas Family and their employees success in their next journey,” said Tebbetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.