KILLINGTON — Thousands of people were out enjoying the slopes at Killington Resort on Friday ahead of the World Cup event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Killington is one stop on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup circuit, but for the resort and surrounding area, which sees about 12,000 visitors on a busy holiday weekend, the anticipated 35,000 crowd will be quite an event.
This is the third year Killington Resort has hosted the World Cup, but it’s the first time any number of trails have been open to the skiing public during the event.
“Luckily we have the manpower and the snowmaking power to do what we need to do to get it open,” said Courtney DiFiore, communications/PR and social media manager at Killington. “This is the most terrain we’ve had open in the past two years of having this event.”
Athletes spent Friday training on the mountain’s Skylark Trail. They’ll be competing Saturday and Sunday on the Superstar Trail. Meanwhile, the public can enjoy 35 other trails and possibly more, said DiFiore.
“If you’re here for the event and want to take a break and get on snow, or if you’re not into that and some of your family members are, you can split up and do your own thing,” she said.
Those wanting to experience all Saturday has to offer, which aside from ski racing includes a parade and musical acts, should show up by 8 a.m. she said.
The mountain has a weather station and the prediction is that Saturday’s temperatures will be much warmer than they have been — in the high 30s and perhaps low 40s, said DiFiore. Cold temperatures overnight will keep the trails in good condition. She said athletes have been reporting great skiing conditions.
Many will be at Killington to watch Mikaela Shiffrin, who last year won the slalom and placed second in the giant slalom. At the Winter Olympics in South Korea, she won a gold and silver medal, so she’s expected to do well this weekend.
