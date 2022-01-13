WARREN — Niki Thran has announced she plans to run to represent Vermont in U.S. Senate.
Thran works as an emergency room physician at a hospital in Randolph, according to a statement she released Thursday. The seat she’s running for will be left vacant by the retirement of Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat.
Thran will make the announcement official on Sunday at noon at the Warren Town Municipal Building.
“I'm a doctor, not a professional politician," she stated in a release. “I know when a patient needs urgent care. Our country is in a crisis: from crippling healthcare costs and a pandemic, to the paralysis of our government on critical issues like gun safety, voting rights, the environment, and drug prices. My 30 years in emergency medicine have taught me how to perform under pressure as well as how to revive patients on the brink. I want to be a part of the healing that Vermonters and our nation so desperately need.”
Thran is a registered Democrat. She currently serves as president of the Vermont Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Thran has been active in politics, serving on local Democratic committees.
(0) comments
