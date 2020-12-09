Three Connecticut men are facing federal drug charges for allegedly selling drugs from an apartment at Traverse Place.
Ralph Mariani, 27, of East Hartford, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Dec. 3 to three felony charge of selling fentanyl and one felony charge of selling cocaine base and fentanyl.
Cedano Brownswell, 26, of Hartford, is facing three felony counts of selling fentanyl and Rashane Wedderburn, 25, of Hartford, is facing one felony count of possessing cocaine base.
An FBI agent said Mariani is also known as “D,” Wedderburn is also known as “Brody,” and Brownswell is also known as “J.”
Brownswell and Wedderburn are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday.
All three were indicted by a federal grand jury.
At Mariani’s arraignment, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Conroy ordered Mariani held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial and held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The charges are based on the affidavit of an FBI agent who said he had spoken with members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobaccos, Firearms and Explosives and agents with the Homeland Security Investigations.
The affidavit said the investigation began in October and was assisted by a confidential informant.
During the investigation, law-enforcement officers obtained a warrant Nov. 4 to search the Traverse Place apartment.
On Nov. 18, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at the Traverse Place apartment. Mariani, Wedderburn and Brownswell were present during the search.
According to a release from the office of the US Attorney’s Office for Vermont, law-enforcement seized about 72 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 45 grams of suspected cocaine base, almost 70 bags of suspected fentanyl, more than 50 suspected oxycodone pills, some suspected marijuana and four firearms, including a loaded 9mm pistol located on the living room couch.
The release said almost 30 grams of suspected cocaine base, about 45 bags of suspected fentanyl and the suspected oxycodone pills were on Mariani’s person.
More than $6,000 in case was seized, the release said. Mariani was allegedly in possession of $2,380; Brownswell allegedly had $1,880 and Wedderburn had about $2,100.
The affidavit said Brownswell was taken to the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police where he agreed to speak with law-enforcement officers. Brownswell allegedly told the FBI agent he was a drug user.
Brownswell said he had only agreed to come to Vermont because he was homeless when Mariani suggested Brownswell accompany him to Vermont. But when asked if he had sold drugs on behalf of Mariani, Brownswell said, “Maybe,” according to the affidavit.
The complaint written for Wedderburn’s case said he admitted to selling cocaine, trading cocaine to women for sexual favors and buying cocaine, all in Rutland.
The complaint in Mariani’s case was sealed as of Tuesday.
The maximum penalties for the charged drug offenses range from 20 years of imprisonment and a $1 million fine for the drug trafficking offenses to three years of imprisonment and $100,000 fine for the drug possession offense.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s release, Rutland City Police Department is one of the law-enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.
