NEWPORT CENTER — Three people were killed Wednesday in two separate crashes in the northern part of the state, according to police.
Vermont State Police said the first crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in Newport Center on Route 100 near Tetreault Road. The crash remains under investigation, but as of Wednesday afternoon it was believed that a 2015 Ford Edge driven by James Robitaille, 33, of Montgomery, was traveling south on Route 100 and went to pass another southbound vehicle. As he was cresting a hill, he collided with a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu in the northbound lane, driven by Rex Starr, 68, of Lowell. Robitaille’s vehicle caught fire, and was extinguished by firefighters. Starr’s vehicle ended up on its roof. Police said Robitaille was not wearing a seat belt, while Starr was. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
While this crash was being investigated, another crash in the town of Morgan was reported. Police said it happened on Route 111 near Barter Road, sometime around 5 a.m. The vehicle was a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Daniel Frascoia, 27, of Newport. Frascoia had gone off the road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Police said speed appears to have been a factor in both incidents.
All three people from the crashes were sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner to undergo autopsies.
In the Route 100 crash, Newport Center and Troy fire departments responded, as did State Police and Newport Ambulance Service. Newport Police also assisted. In the Route 111 crash, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Newport Police Department, Newport Ambulance Service, and Derby Line Fire Department responded.
