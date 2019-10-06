Three people have died on Vermont roads in the last few days, including a logging truck accident in Bethel and an ATV crash in Brownington.
A Barnard man died after the logging truck he was driving left North Road, hit a tree and overturned, according to a news release sent by the Vermont State Police.
Tyler Webster, 32, of Barnard, died at the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph where he was taken after the crash, police said.
The crash, which took place near the intersection of North Road and Royalton Hill Road in Bethel, was reported around 3:10 p.m. on Friday.
At the scene, investigating troopers found the loaded 2000 Mack logging truck appeared to have had a brake malfunction and Webster was unable to slow down as the truck went downhill. Webster attempted to turn the truck onto Royalton Hill Road to avoid colliding with traffic, police said.
The logging truck then sideswiped an unoccupied, parked 2018 Nissan truck, left the road and struck a large tree as it overturned.
An investigation into the crash was ongoing as of Friday night.
The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Bethel Fire and Rescue, Barnard Fire and Rescue, the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team.
On Saturday morning, a Danby woman died after a crash that police said was preceded by what was believed to be an “apparent sudden medical event which caused her to drive off of the roadway,” according to a news release from the Vermont State Police
Jennifer Redding, 53, of Danby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which took place in the area of Tinmouth Road and Fisk Road, police said.
The crash was reported around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, troopers learned Redding's vehicle had gone off the road and struck several small trees before coming to a stop.
'Witnesses said Redding had been driving erratically for a short time just before the car went off the road.
First responders found Redding unconscious and not breathing in the driver seat of her vehicle, which sustained minimal damage. Redding didn't appear to have been injured during the crash.
Police said attempts to resuscitate Redding were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives were called the scene and determined that Redding suffered from an apparent sudden medical event which caused her to drive off of the road.
The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate but the release said neither alcohol nor substance use were believed to be factors in the crash.
The Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington is conducting an autopsy on Redding to determine her cause of death.
And a Waterbury man died Saturday afternoon in Brownington after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving collided with a road grader near Ticehurst Road, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
Keith Stone, 76, of Waterbury, suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash. Stone was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash was reported to police on Saturday around 3 p.m.
The police investigation found a Yamaha Rhino had collided with a road grader driven by David Chase, 53, of Westfield, while the Rhino was coming off an ATV trail onto Ticehurst Road.
Chase didn't report any injuries, police said.
Investigation remains ongoing, however, police said that as of Saturday evening, there is no evidence that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash t is asked to contact the Derby barracks of the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.