WATERBURY — Three Department of Corrections staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state.
Two staffers work at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, while one works at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The infections were discovered as part of surveillance testing conducted Aug. 3, according to the Department of Corrections.
“These are the first positive staff cases we’ve seen in our facilities since June,” stated DOC Commissioner Jim Baker, in a release. “Vermont DOC joins Gov. Phil Scott in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. It’s the best way we can care for ourselves and our neighbors and hopefully return to life as normal.”
Contact tracing began Thursday after the results were received. A unit at the Chittenden jail will be tested on Aug. 11 as one of the infected staff members there was assigned to it.
DOC said currently there are no positive cases of COVID-19 among those incarcerated in the state.
