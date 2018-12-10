KILLINGTON — State Police said three skiers were guided out of the woods Saturday after they got lost.
According to State Police Sgt. Doug Norton, at 3:30 p.m. police were contacted by Benjamin Landry, 17, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, who said he and his two friends had gone off-trail at Killington Resort and were now lost. Landry’s information brought troopers to Wheelerville Road in Mendon. Norton said this is where skiers who go out of bounds at Killington often turn up. The Killington Ski Patrol helped Landry and his friends Ryan Loach, 19, and Matthew Fonseca, 22, all of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, find their way out of the woods by 6:15 p.m.
Police said the temperature had dropped to 11 degrees by then, but the skiers were all unharmed.
