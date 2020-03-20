The Vermont Department of Health identified three new patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The number identified by Vermont was 22 as of Thursday.
The new patients are a woman who lives in Orange County who is in her 60s and a woman in her 80s from Bennington County. Neither is hospitalized.
The third patient is a Vermonter who was tested at another state's laboratory. The daily update from the health department noted that the result reported from another state had limited demographic and status information.
Vermont testing will prioritize samples from certain groups. On Thursday, long-term-care facility residents, people who are incarcerated, who are immuno-compromised and other high-priority groups were added to the list which already included health-care workers who are symptomatic and patients who are hospitalized. All other specimens submitted to the department will be tested as quickly as resources allow.
Malaysia has been added to the list, which already included Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, Iran and South Korea, of countries published by the state. Those returning from either those countries or a cruise are asked to call Health Department Epidemiology at 863-7240.
A new fact sheet, called “What You Need to Know About Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)” which has been translated into nine languages, has been added to the Health Department website: It can be found at healthvermont.gov/covid19 under “Translated Materials.”
The health department is posting the latest information online at healthvermont.gov/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.