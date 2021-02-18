Three are running for a 3-year seat on the Rutland Town Select Board.
One is Don Chioffi, who was born and raised in the City of Rutland, but built his house in the town when he came back from Vietnam in 1970. He was in the Army Security Agency attached to the Fourth Infantry Division.
“Really, I’ve had three full careers. I’ve had a career in education as a middle school teacher in Rutland Town for 17 years. I had a business career owning three successful businesses in the region. It was all retail and construction businesses; I operated a deli, I operated an ice cream store in the mall, and a construction business.”
He said he’s been involved in politics for a long time, having started the town’s early recreation committee, served on the Select Board, and in the Legislature on the education and judiciary committees.
He was on the Select Board many years ago, got off, then served a more recent stint ending about five years ago. He’s served on the Board of Civil Authority and has been Town Moderator in the past.
“I bring an intense amount of institutional knowledge to this position,” he said, adding that town government is the government closest to people, and his involvement in the community through the Kiwanis Club of Rutland leaves him with many connections and keeps him involved.
On the board, he’d like to focus on major roadways through town and improve transportation to spur the economy. He’s always looking for ways to reduce or stabilize tax rates.
Christopher Howland is running too, and grew up in Rutland as well. He went away for several years, but returned in 1988, he said. He’s been retired since 2017 and had been an engineer working in heavy industry. When he came back to the area, he worked for Central Vermont Public Service and later Green Mountain Power. He served on the ski patrol at Pico Mountain until 2008, and was in the National Guard out of Rutland for a time.
Howland has been on the Board of Civil Authority and served as a Justice of the Peace. He said he’s been active in the Republican Party serving as the local secretary for a few years, and was chairman of the caucus for a short while as well. He also served as delinquent tax collector.
“I caucus with the Republicans, so I probably have a conservative leaning position,” he said. “You don’t have to raise in taxes dollars you don’t spend, and when (Josh Terenzini) announced that he was going to run for state Senate, the discussion came up amongst my associates that they hated to lose Josh, and what were we going to do, and I said I would run.”
He’d like to improve traffic as well as get businesses into vacant properties.
Aaron Jones was appointed to his current seat in December. It had been held by Terenzini, who was elected to the Senate. Jones grew up in the city, bought a house there when he was 21, then nine years later, sold it and moved to Rutland Town. When he turned 18, he went to work for a security company where he got to practice interpersonal skills.
He said his real passion in life was to work for a nonprofit and help the community. He worked at Windsor County Youth Services for three years before going to NeighborWorks of Western Vermont where he now helps middle and low income homeowners on home repair projects.
He sought appointment to the board initially because he felt he had the aptitude for it.
“I have a level temperament and an ability to communicate well,” he said. “It’s important for people to be involved politically. I think there’s a lack of that and there should be more. Even this race I’m in, it’s myself against two folks who have long-standing relationships with Rutland Town politics. It’s hard to facilitate and grow new ideas with the same names.”
He said he was able to jump right into board work and learn a great deal from the others on the board. The board, he said, has many great minds on it from a variety of backgrounds and he believes his experience and perspective is a good addition, giving the board the viewpoint of a young person raising a family.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.