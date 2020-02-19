BRANDON — Three people, two of them incumbents, are running for two one-year seats on the Select Board.
Alison WalterThe newcomer is Alison Walter. She said in an interview that she grew up in Brandon, attended Neshobe Elementary School, then later went to Middlebury High School. She attended college at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. After graduating in 2014, she went to work for a beeswax candle business in Athens, Georgia, returning to Brandon in 2017.
She came back to help her mother run two downtown businesses, Blue Moon Clothing and Gifts, and Indu, an antique store. Near the end of college, Walter learned she had kidney disease, which would ultimately factor into her decision to seek town office. “A year ago, on March 18, I had a kidney transplant and the whole town kind of rallied around me to support me through that, so that’s part of the reason I’m running for Select Board,” she said.
Walter is a member of the Downtown Brandon Alliance. Through it, she’s worked to help downtown businesses get through the Segment Six project, a massive overhaul of the downtown area along Route 7 that, for the most part, was completed last year. Walter wants to keep working with the alliance to improve the town’s trail system, making it comparable to the trails in Pittsford and Rutland.
She feels the current Select Board is doing a good job, but has room to improve.
“Right now it seems like the meetings are really focused on nitpicking and getting down to semantics instead of the broader things people are presenting to the board, and it seems like there’s a lot of jargon being thrown around, meetings that should take 45 minutes are taking two hours. I feel like the Select Board should be there to serve the community and it seems like right now people are kind of intimidated to go and talk to them,” she said.
Walter said that as a young woman she’d bring a different perspective to the board and be better able to represent young families moving into town.
Doug BaileyDoug Bailey said in an interview that he’s the board’s longest serving member, having been first appointed in 2014, and also the oldest.
“I would say at this point I bring experience, being the oldest board member in age, and I bring monetary banking experience, being a conservative in our spending, and along with Mr. (Seth) Hopkins, we’ve really changed the financial look of Brandon.”
Hopkins is the board’s current chairman, who joined the board not long after Bailey. Bailey said he’s been a Vermont resident since 1978 and worked in the banking industry in Brandon and Rutland for about 30 years. He retired 15 years ago.
He said he was appointed to the board during a difficult time for Brandon. There were a few years where it took four or five public votes to pass a budget. He knew a few people on the board and, as a retired banker, was offering advice to them. He offered to join the board when a member resigned, and was later elected.
Since he came into office, the town’s financial situation has improved significantly, he said. “My goal when I got on was, we wanted to financially straighten things out, then we wanted to start rebuilding the infrastructure, which along with Segment Six, we’ve paved many roads in town,” he said. “That was something many people had said to me, we’re paying our taxes but we’re not seeing things happen. We have paved many, many roads in town and want to continue doing that.”
Bailey is a fan of saving money for unexpected expenses, such as the Segment Six project having been under-bonded by several million dollars, and federal aid being slow in coming when Newton Road flooded a few years ago. He said it took 10 months for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the town, but the town had people back in their homes within a matter of days.
“If you don’t have a reserve, you can’t do that,” he said.
Seth Hopkins
Seth Hopkins has been chairman of the Select Board for the past three years, and came to town 15 years ago. He and his wife wanted to open a bed and breakfast, and he knew of an opportunity here, having gone to Middlebury College and being familiar with the town. The bed and breakfast ended up becoming a bicycling and hiking tour company, but has been a success all the same.
At 43, Hopkins has been involved in town-level politics from an early age.
“Where I grew up was Ashby, Massachusetts, and even from a very young age I went to town meeting with my parents,” he said. “When I was still in high school, I was put on the finance committee for my town, it was just something that has always been part of my life and my family’s life. My mother was very, very active, my father slightly less active in town politics.”
He was appointed to the Select Board in January 2015 and ran for election that March. A few years before that, he’d been on the town’s budget committee, which helps the Select Board draft its budget. “From a philosophical perspective, the thing I’m most proud of is we’ve transformed the board from being a board that was contentious to a board that works by consensus, and as you can imagine, a change like that is a culture change and it takes a long time, and it’s incremental, it’s about building trust, and it’s about respecting other people’s opinions and compromising, and so forth,” he said. “I think that’s been the most beneficial to the town, is getting away from those rancorous two to three hour Select Board meetings down to an efficient hour-long Select Board meeting where we are all moving in the same direction.”
From a more technical perspective, he’s pleased that he’s been able to help get the town under better financial footing. Going forward, he wants to help ensure the Segment Six project is closed out properly, and he wants to be part of the decision making process with regards to potential funds from the Davenport Solar project, a large solar array being proposed near Carver Street. Hopkins said the town’s revolving loan fund for small businesses has been successful and might benefit from additional funds.
