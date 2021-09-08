Three southern Vermont-based state troopers have resigned, and are the subjects of an FBI investigation, following allegations related to fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, according to a Tuesday statement released by Vermont State Police (VSP).
Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski submitted their resignations Aug. 10, one day after another VSP trooper raised concerns with supervisors. David Pfindel resigned effective Sept. 3 following additional investigation by the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Sommers was stationed at the Rutland barracks while the other two were stationed in Shaftsbury.
The three former troopers are suspected of having varying roles in the creation of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, which may be a violation of federal law. The details, reported to supervisors by other troopers, were immediately shared with federal law enforcement authorities.
In a statement, Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, VSP director, said the accusations against the former troopers describe “an extraordinary level of misconduct.” He said he “could not be more upset and disappointed.”
“If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19,” Birmingham said.
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said in a statement that based on an initial internal review, officials at DPS don’t believe they could have prevented the alleged incidents.
“As soon as other troopers became aware of this situation, they raised the allegations internally, and commanders took swift and decisive action to hold these individuals accountable and report this matter to federal authorities,” Schirling said.
The release said officials at the VSP were unable to release any information until Tuesday because the allegations are being investigated by the FBI. The matter was also referred to the office of the U.S. attorney for Vermont.
Sommers and Witkowski joined the State Police in July 2016 and were assigned to field stations after their graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in January 2017.
Sommers worked at the Rutland barracks until October 2017, when he transferred to Shaftsbury. He was transferred back to Rutland in December. Witkowski spent his State Police career at the Shaftsbury barracks.
Pfindel was hired in January 2014 and assigned to the St. Albans barracks. He transferred to Shaftsbury in February 2016, became a detective trooper with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in July 2016 and returned to work as a road trooper in April 2020.
Birmingham expressed regret about the matter.
“I’m embarrassed that this situation has occurred and know that it has tarnished the reputation of the Vermont State Police. That said, the alleged criminal conduct from these troopers does not represent the values and actions of the dedicated men and women of the Vermont State Police,” he said in a statement.
