The Rutland Housing Authority is working to get permits for two projects that will bring about 20 units of transitional and affordable housing to the Rutland area. But since it’s using federal CARES Act funding, the timeline is tight.
Kevin Loso, executive director of the Rutland Housing Authority, said Thursday that one project will be at 101 Woodstock Ave. in Rutland Town, while the other will be at 15, 17 and 19 Pine St. in the city.
The Woodstock Transitional Housing project will be aimed at providing housing for those currently in hotel rooms paid for by the state. The Pine Street Apartments will be longer-term affordable housing, accepting people from hotel rooms or the Woodstock project itself, said Loso.
Together these will cost about $4.2 million, said Loso. The funds were awarded by the Vermont Housing Conservation Board, which was distributing $32 million from the CARES Act.
“The grant we received through the Vermont Housing Conservation Board requires us to have the properties completed no later than Dec. 20,” said Loso. “It’s going to be a mad dash to the finish line. Fortunately, we’re working with two solid contractors to get that work completed.”
Naylor and Breen is working on the Woodstock property, while Giancola Construction Corp. is doing Pine Street, said Loso.
Loso said there are 150 individuals and families in Rutland County currently living in hotels, their stays paid for by the state. He said it’s expensive for Vermont to do this, and the living situation isn’t good for families.
The idea behind the projects is to get people into a stable housing situation and help them eventually support themselves, he said.
He said Rutland Housing Authority, Housing Initiatives Inc., United Way, Homeless Prevention Center, Rutland Mental Health, Rutland Regional Medical Center and BROC Community Action are lending support to these projects, providing services for the people living in them.
The Woodstock Avenue project requires a minor Act 250 permit, something Loso said his group didn’t think it would need at first. Earlier this month, he met with the Rutland Town Select Board about the municipal impact portion of the Act 250 process. Selectmen had concerns with a utility pole interfering with wheelchair use of the sidewalk and the potential for the site to draw law enforcement.
Loso said Thursday the sidewalk issue has been resolved. The housing authority will pay to have it fixed as part of the project.
“We are confident we’re going to get there,” said Loso. “We do have to resolve the issue of police coverage and the town’s, at least perceived, ability not to be able to provide services.”
Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas said Friday that the Select Board police committee met with Loso that day and will obtain more information about what to expect. Based on what he’s heard, he said he thinks a workable arrangement can be reached.
Also on Friday, Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced that he introduced a bill to extend the deadline state and smaller governments have for using CARES Act funds, saying the current deadlines don’t allow for long-term recovery projects to get started. The bill proposes extending the deadline to Sept. 20, 2021.
“Our state and local communities need help to get through this unprecedented and challenging time,” stated Welch in a release. “But implementing the changes needed to cope with the disruptions to our lives, work and communities caused by the coronavirus pandemic will take time. From implementing broadband projects to continuing safe school re-openings, this bill will give Vermont the flexibility it needs to use the funds passed by Congress in the CARES Act.”
He added that the deadline extension would be good, but not a substitute for another CARES Act-like aid bill such as the Heroes Act passed in the House.
