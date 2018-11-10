Know of any small businesses that deserve recognition? The Small Business Administration Vermont District Office is accepting nominations for the 2019 small business awards.
Categories include: Small Business Person of the Year; Exporter of the Year; Family-owned Business of the Year; Woman-owned Small Business of the Year; Veteran-owned Small Business of the Year; Minority-owned Small Business of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Microenterprise of the Year.
To nominate, email the following information about the nominee to vermont_do@sba.gov: Owner’s first and last name, the name of the business, the award category, phone number and email address.
The deadline is 3 p.m. Jan. 9. Businesses can nominate themselves. Email vermont_do@sba.gov or call 828-4422 for more information.
