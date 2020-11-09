Organizers behind the annual Stuff A Bus event are confident and hopeful that people won’t mind a small tweak in order to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
Traditionally, local organizers spend a few days in Rutland Plaza beside a bus lent to them by the Marble Valley Regional Transit District (The Bus) and have people donate food or cash. The food is loaded onto The Bus and is ultimately split between BROC Community Food Shelf, the Rutland Community Cupboard and the Salvation Army.
This year, because of the pandemic, The Bus and volunteers will still be there, but they only will accept monetary donations.
The event begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Terry Jaye, whose voice many have heard on 98.1 WJJR and other Catamount Radio stations, has been involved with the event since its inception. There was some debate over whether the event should be held at all, or if it should be done online in some fashion, but the money-only option was thought to be best.
“Will it work is the big question,” he said on Monday. “Will we get people to donate money instead of food?”
He said there’s an emotional element to people donating food to a cause that he worries will be hard to replicate. With a food item, it’s easy for a person to mentally connect handing that food item over to the cause it’s going towards.
“Money is a little bit harder to do, and I think what people have to do is trust the agencies,” he said. “They know what they need, I totally trust them.”
In 2019, the Herald reported that the event nearly broke the previous year’s record of collecting 27,460 pounds of food by stuffing a bus with 26,595 pounds. That year, however, saw cash donations nearly doubled, collecting $13,705 over 2018’s $7,600.
“The reward of seeing several buses filled with actual food and you can actually see that accomplishment mount physically, there is the physical evidence right in front of us,” said Jaye. “To take your child and go shopping for a family is a lesson that’s easier to teach than it is to say, let’s drop our pennies in the bucket. It’s a very emotional connection.”
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC, said Monday he doesn’t believe the cash-only approach will put people off. He believes the in-person nature of the event, while still respecting all COVID-19 guidelines, will connect with people as it has before.
“Not only is The Bus emblematic and iconic of the event, it’s the timing of the event, which is just prior to the kickoff of our holiday season, that being Thanksgiving and Christmas, and so it really represents in many ways the feeling of need around the holidays and the desire to help,” he said.
Both Jaye and Donahue said cash, even before the pandemic, was logistically better than straight food donations anyway. Donahue said it lets the receiving agency buy exactly what it needs to keep the meals it gives out healthy and well-balanced.
Donahue said there’s also no way 80-plus volunteers can handle more than 25,000 pounds of food and still comply with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. With cash, the agencies will buy from local stores and the Vermont Foodbank.
