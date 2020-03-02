TINMOUTH — Voters at Saturday's floor meeting approved all articles except one, a $600 funding request, according to Town Clerk and Treasurer Gail Fallar.
There were 77 voters at the meeting. The discussion about the bond lasted about an hour and the municipal floor meeting lasted about 45 minutes, Fallar said.
Voters are being asked to approve a $850,000 bond today. The money would be used to build a new public works garage and sand and salt shed.
Two other articles addressed the construction of the new town garage. One asked for voters to allow the transfer of $80,000 from the Capital Building and Repair Fund from town buildings to highway buildings. The other asked voters to authorize moving $30,000 from the Housing and Rehabilitation Program to the Capital Building and Repair Fund for the new town garage.
Both of those requests were approved on Saturday.
Other articles approved included the $237,815 general fund budget and the $514,250 highway fund budget. Another article, approving an additional $25,000 for paving was also approved.
A fund called the Tinmouth Conservation Fund, controlled by the Tinmouth Conservation Commission, was created and voters approved an allocation of $500. The fund was created to conserve the “natural and historic heritage of (Tinmouth) including land, waters, trails, infrastructure and facilities that enhance (Tinmouth's) wildlife and natural areas for the education, recreation and enjoyment of townspeople,” according to the ballot.
Fallar said the town had gotten a request for $600 from the Rutland County Restorative Justice Council but no one from the organization was at the meeting to explain how the money would be used and whether other towns in the county had also been asked for funding so the request was tabled.
Tinmouth is part of the Mill River Unified Union School District. The proposed school budget of about $18.9 million will be voted on by Australian ballot today in Tinmouth, along with voters from Clarendon, Shrewsbury and Wallingford.
Because Tinmouth votes items from the floor, Fallar didn't have vote totals to report, but she said both municipal budgets, the general fund and highway, passed without any opposition votes and the other items on the ballot were close to unanimous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.