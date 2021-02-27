TINMOUTH — Voters in the town will be asked to approve a general fund budget of $234,590 and a highway budget of $548,250 on Tuesday.
In 2020, voters unanimously approved a general fund budget of $237,815, which was $3,225 more than the proposed general fund budget this year.
The highway fund budget, which was $514,250 in 2020, was also approved unanimously. That budget was $34,000 less than the proposed highway budget for this year or almost 7% less.
There are three candidates for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Incumbent Michael Fallar is being challenged by Nathaniel Miner and Meadow Squier.
For a three-year term as road commissioner, incumbent Eric C. Buffum is running against Michael Fallar.
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old Fire House. A remote informational meeting via GoToMeeting, will take place today, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. Go to www.gotomeet.me/GailFallar online to join the meeting.
