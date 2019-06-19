A Tinmouth man is facing two felony charges after police said he assaulted a female relative and the relative’s boyfriend on Friday.
Gary Post, 52, of Tinmouth, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and one felony count of aggravated assault.
The charges against Post were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy, of the Vermont State Police. Shaughnessy said he was assigned Sunday to investigate an alleged domestic assault that happened on Friday.
A 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend, who is related to Post, provided written and verbal statements to police.
The girl said Post had grabbed her and the man by the throat.
The girl told police she had been assaulted by Post in the past and said in her written statement that she was in fear for her life.
On Friday, the girl said, the man picked her up from the Tinmouth home. She said she had permission to leave with the man but she said Post threatened her and said if she were to “report him, then it will be the end of me.”
The girl said she had no water at the Tinmouth home or clean clothes.
The man gave police a similar statement but claimed Post was upset because the man was leaving with the girl.
“(Post) then picked us up by the throat and threw us into the door and said, ‘If you two do this again, it will be a quick snap of my finger, and you two will be dead on the spot.’ Me and my girlfriend are both afraid if she goes home, that they are going to severely hurt her, so that she can’t move. (Post) also said if you come home and we find out you snitched about this, then you both will be dead either way,” the man wrote in his statement.
Shaughnessy said police interviewed Post on Sunday. He paraphrased Post’s statements in the affidavit and they made no mention of the alleged assaults.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Post, said the man Post is accused of attacking had been “kicked out of his home very shortly before this which is what we believe is sort of prompting this.”
Lanthier said the family disapproved of the relationship between the girl and the man.
According to Lanthier, the girl has not been back to the home and is “somewhat MIA (missing in action.)”
Lanthier asked Judge Thomas Zonay to allow Post, who has no prior record, to return to his home. She said he understood that if the girl returned and resumed living in the home, Post would have to leave.
“This really took him by surprise on Sunday when the police came to speak to him,” Lanthier said.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said the state wasn’t “entirely sure” where the girl was either on Monday.
Zonay ordered Post not to have contact with the girl or the man he is accused of assaulting but allowed Post to return home as long as the girl was not there.
Post was also ordered not to use alcohol. Both the girl and the man said they believed alcohol was a factor in the alleged assault.
If convicted of both charges against him, Post could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.
