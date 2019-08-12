TINMOUTH — Creating an enhanced energy plan isn’t hard, says the head of a local environmental watchdog group, but making one that’s effective is a bit more difficult.
Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, will give a talk on enhanced energy plans at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tinmouth Community Church. Smith was invited to do so by the Tinmouth Planning Commission, said Gail Fallar, Tinmouth town clerk and treasurer who also serves as the Planning Commission’s secretary. “A few of our Planning Commission members heard her talk in Weathersfield last year and thought it would be beneficial for our Planning Commission to hear her,” Fallar said.
She said every planning commission and select board in Rutland County has been invited to the talk, however, she isn’t certain who will attend.
About 24 towns in Vermont have enhanced energy plans, Smith said Monday. The state sets the requirements for having an approved one and relies on the regional planning commissions to ensure they meet the needed criteria. Having one means a town would have “substantial deference” before the Public Utility Commission, which oversees permitting for power production facilities in Vermont. The PUC’s authority overrides local zoning laws, and the option to get substantial deference in the process by way of having an enhanced energy plan only became law within the past few years.
Smith said meeting the state’s requirements for an enhanced energy plan is fairly doable, but having one that will be effective is a more difficult task, as each town has different circumstances. Smith said she’s concerned that the plans being adopted aren’t using language that’s specific enough for the PUC to consider. Plans should consider specific sites as well, Smith said. Vermonters for a Clean Environment got its start 20 years ago opposing a proposed gas pipeline. Smith said her background is in history, and she has a knack for research.
Benson and Sudbury have adopted enhanced energy plans. Rutland Town and Brandon are holding public hearings for theirs.
Rutland Town has worked on its enhanced energy plan for two years. It’s held the required two public hearings, but changes it made afterward were large enough to warrant a third. That will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Rutland Town Office. Brandon has yet to hold its hearings. They’re slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 23 at Brandon Town Hall.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.