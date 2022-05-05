MONTPELIER — Almost 3½ tons of unneeded medication was collected in Vermont at the 22nd annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event was Saturday. Vermonters were invited to take their unused, unwanted and expired medications to numerous drop-off sites across the state. According to the Office of Gov. Phil Scott, 6,950 pounds of medications were collected, the second highest amount since spring 2021.
“The continued success of this program is a testament to how seriously Vermonters take the issue of properly disposing of unused medication, which we know can fuel addiction when treated less carefully,” Scott stated. “Getting these drugs out of people’s medicine cabinets is a key element of our prevention strategies, and I thank our local, state and federal partners — and especially every Vermonter who participated — for their determined and ongoing work to address the opioid epidemic.”
The event is held twice a year. In Vermont, it’s overseen by the Department of Health, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and local law enforcement. This past event saw 64 collections sites spread across the entire state. The goal is to reduce the amount of prescription drugs in the community, lowering the likelihood that they’ll be misused or pollute the environment.
It’s been estimated that about 10% of the medications collected are opioids.
Many places have collection boxes open year-round. Their locations are listed online at healthvermont.gov/drugtakeback. People can also dial 2-1-1.
“It’s inspiring to see so many people turning out to safely dispose of their unused and unwanted medication,” stated Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “This is especially important with prescription painkillers because more than half of the people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative, often straight out of the medicine cabinet."
