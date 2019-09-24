It’s that time of year when chambers of commerce, tourism boards and others connected to the travel industry are being asked one question by thousands of voices: “When are the leaves changing color?”
About now-ish, is more or less the answer, and it depends on where you are.
Mike Coppinger, executive director of the Killington Pico Area Association, that area’s chamber of commerce, said Tuesday his organization, while it doesn’t market foliage season all that much, receives numerous calls from leaf-peepers each season wondering when and where the leaves will turn.
“You can’t go wrong by taking a ride up Route 100,” he said. This time of year, he said, the higher one goes, the better the colors.
He said the ski season is generally a bigger draw for Killington, with the Killington Ski Resort doing well, but leaf peepers are certainly a presence, especially with the growth in the mountain biking and cycling scene.
“The state of Vermont does a good job of bringing people in,” he said.
“We definitely get calls every year,” said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. The Rutland chamber often refers peeper requests to www.vermontvacation.com, a state-owned site which has resources for visitors looking to see some leaves, she said.
Cohen said leaf-peepers represent a large part of Vermont’s annual tourist visits, but unlike other draws that stretch over months, the nature of the attraction is short-lived, and thus a lot of people come at once. She said the chamber capitalizes on this by making sure its information on events is up-to-date and easily located by visitors.
According to the Green Mountain National Forest, Vermont’s higher elevations will see peak colors in the coming weeks.
“America’s public lands, particularly our Eastern national forests, are among the most spectacular places to view the changes in fall colors,” said Acting U.S. Forest Service Eastern Regional Forester, Bob Lueckel, in a statement. “I encourage you and your family to spend some time outdoors in the coming weeks and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of nature this fall.”
Given the increase in visitors, the Forest Service asks people, locals and newcomers alike, to be mindful of how they drive and where they park their vehicles.
“This is a special time for our residents, our visitors and our forest,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests. “We have already seen a lot of vibrant color in the higher elevations and expect that leaves will be near peak in some of the higher elevations this weekend and next.”
Vermontvacation.com, also has tips for leaf-peepers: bit.ly/0925LeafPeep. It recommends tips such as booking hotels early and booking for the middle of the week. The site also refers folks to bit.ly/0925Foliage, an online foliage forecasting tool, while the Forest Service sends people to its Fall Color Report, found at bit.ly/0925FallColor, which launches Sept. 26.
