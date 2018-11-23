PROCTOR — Starting in January, the town hopes to have some of its issues with the Town Office fixed, including the presence of asbestos discovered in September.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Friday that a few months ago the town received a letter from the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration saying it had received a complaint about the Town Office at 45 Main St.
Wilbur said the complaint alleged air quality issues, mold, water damage and the presence of mice. The identity of the complainant isn’t known to the town, he said.
In response, the town contracted ATC Group Services, a Williston-based company that provides environmental consulting services, to conduct an inspection, Wilbur said. The inspectors found no mold, but did find rodent droppings and water damage.
“As part of that investigation, they found asbestos in the old pipes,” Wilbur said.
The Town Office building used to be owned by the Vermont Marble Company. Wilbur said that around the late 1800s and early 1900s, much of downtown Proctor, future Town Office included, was heated by pipes connected to one of the old mills. The asbestos discovered was part of this system.
He said it hasn’t been shown that anyone was exposed to asbestos, but the room where it might be an issue has been closed to anyone but “authorized personnel,” that being Wilbur himself.
Fixing these issues will hopefully help to address some other problems town employees have been having with the building, said Wilbur.
NBF Architects has been hired to redesign the entire first floor of the building, he said.
The $80,000 project will remove the asbestos, address the water damage — caused by a flood last year — fix issues with Americans with Disabilities Act access on the first floor, and make better use of the floor space.
He said Superior Pest Control of Vermont, in Rutland, was hired to handle the mice.
Proctor has a history with its Town Office, Wilbur said.
In 2005, a study was done on renovating the building to modernize it and make it a more effective workspace. Wilbur said the estimated cost was between $600,000 and $700,000.
He said the Select Board opted to take no action, but in 2014 Omya Inc. donated two nearby former Vermont Marble Company buildings to the College of St. Joseph, which had hopes of turning them into facilities for a new physicians assistant program.
Wilbur said the town and college looked into sharing one of the spaces. Proctor’s side of the needed renovations would have cost $800,000. A bond vote was held and the measure was defeated.
The college’s plans for the new program ultimately fell through. The donated buildings, 61 and 39 Main St., were sold to local buyers in October at an auction, although only one was officially sold through the auction itself. Watkins Building and Roofing Specialist bought 61 Main St. for $16,500. The other building, 39 Main St., was sold to a buyer who asked the auction company, Tranzon Auction Properties, not to disclose their identity or what they paid.
Wilbur said after the bond was defeated, the board created a committee to examine other options.
The committee ultimately reported that the town could renovate the entire building, move to one of two other sites, or lease from the Vermont Marble Museum and Gift Shop. Wilbur said the board created another committee to explore renovations. That committee’s report said it could be done, but at a cost of about $800,000, and the plan wouldn’t add any square footage to the building.
Given the results of the previous bond vote, the Select Board opted to take no further action on the matter until the VOSHA complaint, Wilbur said.
Wilbur said one of the outer walls of the Town Office is buckling. It’s been shored up temporarily, but fixing that will cost another $80,000.
A grant application has been made to the Vermont Department of Historic Preservation to help pay for it. Wilbur said the town should hear on whether the grant has been awarded funding in January.
Wilbur said none of this will address ADA issues on the second floor. Currently, large town meetings have to be held elsewhere.
Anyone with an ADA-related need is asked to contact the Town Office for accommodations.
He said the town has since created a Town Hall renovation fund and put $53,000 into it from a timber sale.
Future timber sale profits will go into this fund.
