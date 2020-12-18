CASTLETON — The town is exploring a potential partnership with Castleton University to compost food scraps at the town transfer station, but needs more information.
The Select Board discussed the project earlier this week at a regular meeting.
Town Manager Mike Jones said Friday that rising volume and cost prompted him to explore the opportunity.
“This conversation that I’ve had with Castleton University and the Rutland County Solid Waste District that started months ago,” he said. “The catalyst to the conversation was we were paying quite a bit of money to get rid of the food scraps …”
He spoke with Andrew Vermilyea, environmental science program coordinator at CU, and learned the school has a similar issue with food scraps produced by Huden Dining Hall.
Jones said it’s possible that the university and the town can work together to compost their food scraps and offer the resulting material, maybe for free, to the university and townspeople.
This is the first year in which the final phase of Vermont’s food scrap law was in effect, requiring all residential food scraps to be composted or otherwise diverted from landfills. Jones said there’s been two issues driving the increase in cost to the town, one is volume.
“Originally we were looking at one or two 62-gallon totes, and now we’re up to more than eight, so it’s increased, and with that increase in volume comes an increase in cost,” said Jones.
Another factor driving up cost is how much Casella Waste Systems has said it will charge the town to pick up the scraps. Jones said TAM used to be the waste hauler for Castleton's compostable material, but it was bought by Casella. The price hasn’t changed yet, but he’s recently learned that once the TAM contract runs out soon, Casella will want $15 per tote, compared to TAM’s $10.
Jones said several ideas were kicked around for a composting site. One was to use a dehydrator system to reduce the weight and volume of the material, but the energy costs offset what might be saved. What Jones is recommending to the Select Board is an aerated system, which is essentially pipes with holes in them beneath the compost piles that aerate them, causing the material to compost faster.
He said the town could put its compost at the transfer station over where the landfill used to be. A partnership with the university would lower costs and students could work there as part of their education.
James McSweeney, president and technical lead at Compost Technical Services, has been contracted by the state to offer support to entities looking to compost above the residential level. He’s been talking with Jones, the school and the solid waste district.
“The state is making a big push to build (composting) capacity and infrastructure across the state,” he said.
He said a few communities have been looking into composting on their own.
“Does it make sense cost-wise is the biggest question, and it’s not a simple answer,” he said. “I think in the case of Castleton and Castleton University, they’re large enough and have enough potential cost-savings, and they have the equipment, the land and they have carbon material like leaves to balance it out, so they have enough components where they’re not going to have to invest that much.”
He said he can offer more help to the town if its Select Board decides to commit to the project.
Brian Sales, outreach coordinator at the Rutland County Solid Waste District, said Friday that there might be grants available for the town to apply to, but it will be a few weeks before more is known about those.
“I know Castleton is probably one of the first towns that has told us they want to find ways to reduce costs in their composting, but other towns, they’re going ahead with their composting programs,” he said, adding that the district has seen a spike in the amount of food waste it receives, and its outreach efforts to educate people on how to compost in their backyards has been met with a lot of interest.
Jones said if all goes well he hopes to be having permits granted for a compost site in late summer or the fall.
