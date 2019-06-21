WALLINGFORD — In a split vote, the Select Board on Monday approved a one-year contract with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department that includes added patrol hours.
The one-year contract, which takes effect July 1, is for $76,377, according to draft minutes of the Monday meeting posted to the town’s website. The motion to approve it was made by Select Board Chairman Nelson Tift, seconded by Selectwoman Rose Regula. They and Selectwoman Patricia Pranger voted “yes,” while Selectmen Bruce Duchesne and John McLallen voted “no.”
According to the minutes, Duchesne and McLallen said they’d heard from townsfolk that the additional time wasn’t necessary.
Previously, Wallingford had a contact with the sheriff’s department for 30 hours of patrols per week at a cost of $56,160. The board voted in December to include the 40 hours in the town budget, which passed on Town Meeting Day.
That vote was a three-to-two split as well, although the board had different membership then.
Reached by phone Friday, Pranger said she voted “yes” because she felt voters approved this plan when they approved the budget. She said some in town feel this isn’t needed, but others do. She said according to reports from Sheriff Stephen Benard, the speeding tickets being written are for people driving at least 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, which is well and good.
According to the minutes from Monday’s meeting, Benard said prior to this past year, Wallingford was contracted for 20 hours. The increase to 30 had 10 of those hours dedicated to traffic patrols in town. He said the department is a vendor for police services and will provide what its clients ask for.
