FAIR HAVEN — C&C Fireworks has settled on a location in town where it plans to open May 1, provided it obtains the permit to do so.
For several months, the father-and-son-owned business has been talking with the select board about the wording of a fireworks sales permit. Chuck Greeno and his son, Chip, have been searching for a second C&C location since leaving Rutland Town over the summer, following an issue with permitting.
“I thought I was going in there for them to vote on whether they were going to give me a permit or not, but it ended up being that (the Fair Haven Select Board was) voting on the wording of the permit,” said Chip Greeno on Monday.
The board approved the final wording of a fireworks sale permit at its regular Dec. 28 meeting. The vote was unanimous.
Greeno said he believes he’ll have to go before the board once more, after he applies for an operating permit. He said he’s got no reason to believe it won’t be granted, but there’s always a bit of uncertainty in play until the documents are signed, he said.
Town Manager Joe Gunter confirmed in an email Monday that the board will have to approve C&C’s permit, and that of any other fireworks seller that plans to operate in Fair Haven.
According to Greeno, the plan is to open up a store on the vacant lot across from Exit 1 RV. It will be similar to C&C’s setup in Pittsford, a temporary structure with no running water or utilities. He said he has some research left to do on what Fair Haven will require for other permits. He said he doesn’t believe it should be too onerous, given the sparse nature of the business’ physical presence.
At the Dec. 28 meeting, Gunter said the draft he presented to the board had been looked over by town counsel, who were satisfied given that it calls for the permit holder to have liability insurance.
“I think this is going to work for everybody,” said Chip Greeno at the meeting. “I think that after a year when I come in to renew this permit it’ll be an easy process. So we’re looking forward to coming into Fair Haven, and if it’s voted yes, I would hope that there’s a Fair Haven website or a new business place that you guys would be proud to say we’re coming to town on May 1, and hopefully you guys stop by.”
C&C Fireworks operates from May 1 until Halloween, then opens for a bit in December to catch the New Year’s Eve customers before closing up again for winter, he said.
At past meetings, Greeno has said he has high hopes for a location in Fair Haven, given many C&C customers are from over the border in New York.
Greeno said he’s also hopeful the legislature will address laws surrounding fireworks sales in Vermont.
In June, the town of Rutland revoked C&C Fireworks’ permit, believing a Vermont Supreme Court ruling on another case involving a fireworks seller left the town with no authority to issue such a permit. The board went back on that decision after some discussion. But according to Greeno, the timing, close to the July 4 holiday, was financially painful for the business.
Later in July, C&C announced that it would be leaving Rutland Town on its own, however, the board opted to revoke its permit anyway, alleging the business was selling to people without town-issued permits, which the Greenos denied doing.
Greeno said he’s still hopeful lawmakers will clarify the statute this coming session.
Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said Monday that nothing new has happened with a bill he’s sponsored to make things clearer surrounding fireworks sales, only that it’s gone to the House Committee on Judiciary, and he plans to encourage it to take the bill up.
Shaw said that might not happen right away, given the first two weeks of the session are expected to be conducted remotely due to the pandemic. Shaw said working with other legislators on issues like this is simply easier in-person.
