PROCTOR — The town has been granted $35,000 to help pay for a new sidewalk adjacent to the Town Green.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Tuesday that work won’t begin until next year. The new sidewalk will be on Main Street from the railroad bridge to Electric Avenue, the latter of which recently came under town ownership and was designated a Class 4 road.
Wilbur said the new sidewalk will be a foot wider and made from concrete. Currently, it’s made of asphalt. The width increase will put it in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project, Wilbur said, is estimated at $71,000. The town has to match dollar for dollar the grant, which it plans to do with money budgeted for the 2020 highway improvement fund.
The grant comes from the Agency of Transportation’s Bicycle & Pedestrian Program. According to the town’s grant application, the project involved 900 feet of new sidewalk as well as the resetting of the existing granite curb. The project is in the Proctor Historic District and Designated Village Center and will improve walkability between the Vermont Marble Museum, Town Office and the former Vermont Marble Co. buildings. It will connect to the planned Beaver Pond shared use path.
