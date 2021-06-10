FAIR HAVEN — The Select Board denied a mobile-home park owner’s request to abate a $31,666 sewer bill.
At its June 1 meeting, the board voted unanimously to not consider the request made by Debbie Eddy, owner of Green Mountain Mobile Manor.
Earlier this year, town and state officials said the septic system at the mobile-home park was on its way to being fixed. Two years ago, the town health officer had been called to the property, found the system had failed, and referred the matter to the state.
At the June meeting, Town Manager Joe Gunter recommended the board deny the request for abatement. The $31,666 bill reflects sewer charges incurred by the park between August 2018 and May 5, 2021.
Gunter said sewer bills are based on water consumption because there’s no way to reliably tell how much waste is coming out of the system.
“The sewer ordinance does not address sewer abatement for a sewer leak, so by giving a sewer abatement for this request we’d actually be going counter to what our ordinance says,” said Gunter. “Besides, it would be hard to, if we can’t measure what’s coming out it would be almost impossible to tell in the future, or even at this point, what really came into our system.”
He was concerned about setting a precedent and then possibly having a situation where someone claims a crack in their sewer pipe led to half of their waste not being sent into the system.
Gunter added that per the town’s sewer ordinance, a property can be charged for sewer use whether or not it’s occupied as long as it’s connected to the system. He said it’s up to the owner to notify the town of a disconnect, and in the event someone knowingly violates the ordinance, as was the case here, the owner can be held liable for expenses, which he said this $31,666 would qualify as.
Eddy argued that while she was embarrassed about the problem for a time, she did work to fix it, and didn’t see why she should be charged for material that didn’t go to the town’s system for treatment. She said the town was aware the system had failed and should not have been charging.
Selectman Glen Traverse questioned why this request wasn’t made sooner, and added that if the waste wasn’t going to the town system, it was going somewhere, leaving the potential for further penalties. He said if this had been an issue lasting a few months his opinion might be different, but it went on over a period of two years. He moved to deny the abatement request.
