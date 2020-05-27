The Select Board has voted to issue civil and criminal citations for the manager of the Holiday Inn related to an explosion in the hotel’s boiler room in September.
“I submitted last Thursday or Friday my report of investigation on the explosion that occurred at the Holiday Inn on Sept. 30, 2019. My report speaks for itself, but basically what I found was the management of the Holiday Inn knowingly allowed critical operating systems affecting the safety and welfare of guests and firefighters to be compromised due to a lack of proper maintenance,” said Town Health Officer and Selectman John Paul Faignant. “Holiday Inn knowingly failed to properly service and maintain the infrastructure systems, several of which were critical to safety such as gas and electric.”
He recommended the board cite Uday Dholakia, manager of the Holiday Inn at 476 Holiday Drive, for allegedly violating 18 V.S.A. 6 and 18 V.S.A. 131(b) and (c), which it then voted to do.
According to Faignant’s report, on Oct. 1 he went to the Holiday Inn at the request of Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini. There, he met Terenzini, state and local fire officials, and Dholakia.
Faignant wrote that he was told that two Holiday Inn guests, Andrew and Danielle Harris, had complained about the smell of gas in the south wing of the hotel to Dholakia, who told them a maintenance worker was addressing the problem. According to the report, the Harrises later asked the worker about the issue, and he told them there was a gas leak under an ice machine and that he’d turned off the gas. The Harrises asked whether the fire department would be called and were told by the worker that wasn’t necessary. The Harrises then contacted the front desk and asked that the fire department be called. According to the report, they were again told by Dholakia that it wasn't necessary. The Harrises then called the fire department themselves, after telling the hotel they would do so. According to Faignant’s report, other guests complained about the gas odor as well, wondering why the fire department wasn’t being contacted, and who were being told by hotel staff members that calling the department wasn’t necessary.
Faignant states in his report that when the fire department arrived, Dholakia told firefighters there was no issue. The department said all gas complaints have to be inspected and proceeded to the boiler room in the south wing where their gas meters detected the presence of gas. The meters maxed out upon entering the boiler room, at which point the four-person crew slowly exited the room and closed the door. The room then exploded.
The explosion left the hotel without hot water. Faignant wrote that the gas main to the property was leaking as well, prompting him to order the hotel cleared of guests by 6 p.m. that day. The following day, Oct. 2, the town Board of Health convened and ordered the hotel closed until its problems were fixed.
The Board of Health voted to allow the inn to reopen on Oct. 10 after it had met the requirements of the board’s order.
Faignant’s report details a history of safety issues with the inn prior to the Sept. 30 explosion.
“The information shown in the Exhibits and the Investigation Report show that commencing in the Spring of 2018, the management of Holiday Inn had knowingly allowed critical operating systems affecting the safety and welfare of guests, staff and firefighters to be compromised due to lack of proper maintenance,” Faignant stated, adding that multiple warnings had been issued and ignored. “Specifically, the Holiday Inn repeatedly silenced/re-set alarms after being told the Code required only the Fire Department could silence alarms, in part because the function erases information about location and cause from the panel. The records show the Rutland Town Fire Department had to respond six (6) separate times between March 2018 and April 17, 2018 for people stuck in the elevator, due to lack of proper repair.”
He stated that the inn has had many significant water leaks compromising its electrical system, which the town fire department reported to the state.
“The fire alarm system was out of service due to water coming in through the roof and compromising detectors,” wrote Faignant. “By January 2019, the situation had deteriorated to the point where the numerous electrical issues and active water leaks created hazards requiring portions of the premises to be vacated. In February 2019, the Holiday Inn again re-set/silenced an alarm activated by leaking water, prior to the arrival of the Fire Department.”
He said safety inspectors found numerous fire alarms covered by plastic bags during one of their visits.
Faignant wrote that during his investigation Dholakia was deceptive and tried to avoid him.
At the Tuesday board meeting, Faignant said part of the issue with the boiler room was that there was a hole in the concrete floor that allowed gas from the leaking line to infiltrate the space.
“They had so many problems that many of them did repeat over and over again,” said Faignant. “There were periods of months at a time when they were without proper alarms.”
Dholakia is represented by attorney Frank Urso, of Rutland, who said his client has yet to receive a citation from the town, but that he, Urso, has read Faignant’s report.
“My client didn’t notify the fire department because Mrs. Harris had already done so and told the inn that she had already done so, so we knew the fire department was already on its way, and Mr. Dholakia, the general manager, notified Irving Oil, who maintains the heating system,” said Urso.
He said the smoke alarms had been covered by painters who didn’t want to get paint on the alarms.
Faignant’s report also notes that Dholakia contacted Rutland City Mayor David Allaire about having the Rutland Town Board of Health's October order rescinded. He also contacted State Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland. Nothing came of either interaction.
Urso said his client wasn’t aware of the distinction between town and city, but even so, it’s not improper for someone to contact an elected official when they have a problem.
“There was one unfortunate accident after another and we don’t think the citation is warranted, but we are going to respond to it,” said Urso. “My clients are willing to abide by all health orders, rules and regulations and will do so in the future, and we’ll suggest our assurances that what Mr. Faignant claims are violations will never happen again, so that’s how we’re going to respond.”
Urso said 18 V.S.A. 131(b) and (c) is a criminal statute and unwarranted here.
“I think it was a great overreaction to call these mistakes criminal violations, and we’ll certainly contest that, but I hope well short of that, we can assure the town that we’re going to make sure this will never happen again.”
