Town officials have questions about the city library after a plan to move it to a former college campus fell through.
Rutland Free Library had planned to move from 10 Court St. in Rutland City to the former College of St. Joseph campus. In early March, Randal Smathers, the library’s executive director, said the company buying the campus, Heartland Communities of America, was no longer interested in selling part of the campus to the library, citing concerns that it would slow down the Act 250 process.
Ed Ogorzalek and Anita Duch represent Rutland Town on the Rutland Free Library’s board of trustees. Selectman Don Chioffi, at a previous meeting, had asked that they come before the board to answer questions about how the town’s annual appropriation of $95,000 is being used.
After giving the board a brief history of how the CSJ plan fell through, Ogorzalek said there is now no plan in place to move the library from its current location.
“There’s been some discussion we’ve had at the board, but nothing is anywhere near a project that’s ready to be discussed,” he said.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft wanted to know what the renovation plans were for the Court Street building, given the library likely won’t be moving in the near future.
The building was originally constructed in 1858, said Ogorzalek and has its fair share of maintenance problems. Contractors have told the trustees that moving into a new space would likely be cheaper than fixing up the existing one, or modifying it to suit the library’s growing needs. He said funds have been set aside for maintenance, and the goal of the trustees is to secure a good space without burdening taxpayers.
Chioffi took issue with the amount of information the library provides in its annual report at Town Meeting Day, claiming few people knew the library had funds set aside for a move. He asked how much of the town’s annual appropriation was being used for that purpose. Ogorzalek said the library’s financial reports are all publicly available.
This answer didn’t satisfy Chioffi. After more discussion, Ashcroft said it would be best if the board scheduled a special meeting to talk about the matter at length. It was ultimately decided that the board would meet with Ogorzalek and Duch in one month, an hour before the regular Select Board meeting.
“I’m very concerned about the fact that neither one of our representatives had come to us long before this to let us know this planning was going on,” said Chioffi.
Also, he wanted to know if the library had sought a bid from the contractor who built the CSJ library.
“I really think the town’s people should have a much greater say in this whole issue and I’ve talked to a number of people upset about this ….” Chioffi said.
Selectman Joe Denardo and Selectwoman Sharon Russell said they had similar questions as Chioffi. Denardo said he would have preferred to have learned of the move to CSJ from Ogorzalek and Duch. He suggested that the board craft a policy for those it appoints as its representatives to various boards and commissions, guiding them on how to relate information.
