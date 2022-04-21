FAIR HAVEN — A heated dispute between the newly elected Town Clerk and the Select Board over pay and benefits has cooled down.
At Tuesday’s regular board meeting, board members voted unanimously on two motions, one to give Town Clerk Dani Laramie Roberts health insurance for her and her spouse until June 30, then that plus vision insurance for the 2023 fiscal year.
Roberts had been assistant town clerk for 12 years until March when she ran unopposed for the town clerk’s position, held for 33 years by Suzanne Dechame.
At the last Select Board meeting, Roberts and the board had a heated, contentious meeting in public session about her salary and benefits. Roberts argued she was being extremely under-compensated, with her salary being $37,000 annually compared to Dechame’s $53,000.
Roberts said she likewise wasn’t given benefits or paid time off. The board agreed to pay Roberts at the same rate as Dechame until the end of the fiscal year, since that’s what was budgeted for the position. As an elected official, Roberts can set her own hours. The board said it would see what’s in the budget for health insurance.
Though it had been agreed that Roberts would get her salary as it was budgeted, the debate over how much a town clerk should be paid flared up again.
“It’s an elected position as opposed to a staff position, so I think it’s fair,” said board member Bob Richards. “It’s basic philosophy, it’s an elected position. It shouldn’t be one that is some great salary.”
Roberts said her salary was quite low compared to what other town clerks get. She had shared a survey with the board about what town clerks statewide are paid. Most do get some form of health insurance.
“You’re not that far off and you’re brand-new,” said Richards.
Roberts pointed out that she’s been assistant town clerk for 12 years.
“No, no, no,” said Richards. “Several times in the discussion last time you said how much you depended on the input of Suzanne so you’re not totally ….”
“I know, but I’m certainly not coming in not knowing how to do anything,” said Roberts. “And this isn’t about the salary, I’m just looking to be treated … half of the issue is it’s hard to find people to run for office, period. And then you come in here and you’re told McDonald’s pays you better, so you might as well go there.”
She said the role of town clerk is a vital one that’s become more demanding over the years and should no longer be looked at the same way.
“I’m asking for a bone, as we say in the lister’s office. Throw me a bone. You’re not going to pay me a lot of money this year and I get it, but I would really and truly appreciate it if you would at least find a little extra money to cover my husband’s insurance, too, and I personally don’t think that’s asking for a lot,” said Roberts, who is also a town lister.
According to Town Manager Joe Gunter, there are funds in the budget to cover the insurance Roberts is requesting.
Select Board Chair Chris Cole noted that insurance is from a different line item than salary, and what the town spends on it can fluctuate depending on how an employee’s circumstances change. Selectman Glen Traverse made the motions to provide Roberts with the health benefits she requested.
Selectman Jay Brown said she should come to the board during budgeting season to discuss her pay for the following year.
“If we put it in the budget and the people vote it in there’s no problem,” he said.
This appeared to satisfy Roberts.
“I’d like to say thank you very much, I really appreciate it,” she said. “I know it hasn’t been easy for any of us. It’s been very contentious, and from the bottom of my heart I thank you.”
At the April 5 meeting, Roberts accused Gunter of harassing her and pressuring her into signing documents she believed she could not legally sign. The board said it would investigate the matter. It wasn’t discussed Tuesday.
(1) comment
A Fair Days Pay for a Fair Days Work I believe she qualified.
