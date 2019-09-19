WALLINGFORD — A year ago in October the Town Hall Concert Series kicked off with the bluegrass band Daddy Long Legs. The trio will be back to play Oct. 2, and with them a chance for townsfolk to meet the new recreation director.
The Town Hall Concert Series was the brainchild of Town Administrator Sandi Switzer, who said Thursday she likes supporting local musical acts and the town’s economy, both of which the series does.
Switzer said on concert nights, Main Street and School Street are lined with parked cars. People from Rutland Town, Rutland City, Ludlow and even Weston come early to get dinner at one of Wallingford’s eateries, then go enjoy the show.
Initially she had to reach out to bands, but now they come to her. She said shows are booked into May, but there are none in February or April. The lion’s share of the donated proceeds go to the bands with the rest going to pay for promoting the concert series. A nonprofit usually holds a bake sale at the concerts, too. This time around the nonprofit is the town’s Recreation Committee.
Wallingford Recreation Director Jamie Therriault will be there to talk to people, said Switzer. Therriault’s position is new, created during the last town budgeting process and approved by voters at Town Meeting Day. Therriault started Sept. 15, Switzer said.
Daddy Long Legs was the first band to play the Town Hall Concert Series, Switzer said. Its members include violinist David Gusakov, banjo player Rick Ceballos and multi-instrumentalist Matt Witten. Switzer said in an email that Gusakov played with Pine Island in Burlington in the 1970s. He normally plays with Swing Noire. Ceballos and Witten are both well-known in Vermont’s bluegrass scene.
The show begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. The suggested donation is between $10 and $15.
