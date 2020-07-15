KILLINGTON — The town has contracted with a Colorado company to keep track of its short-term-rental housing units.
Town Planner and Zoning Administrator Preston Bristow said Wednesday that LODGINGRevs was one of three companies that submitted bids to do the job. It was the lowest bidder at $11,800 for the first year.
For a little more than a year, Killington has been working to regulate its short-term rental properties. These are houses rented out mainly to tourists and other visitors through web services like Airbnb and Vacation Rentals by Owner. With Killington Ski Resort being a key point in the town’s economy, short-term rentals are popular and in demand. Bristow said the town has about 900 of them.
The town began taking steps to regulate these properties in 2018 after receiving complaints about a property renting out to groups far larger than what it would seem existing zoning regulations would allow.
Bristow said the Select Board passed a zoning ordinance amendment in May that would require all short-term rentals in town be registered. Following that, a group calling itself the Concerned Killington Taxpayers Association submitted a petition calling for a town vote on the matter. Bristow said the Select Board opted to hold the vote Nov. 3, the same day as the general election.
Bristow said the first year of the LODGINGRevs contract will go forward whether the ordinance passes or not. There’s a clause in the contract that lets the town back out after the first year if it chooses to do so.
According to Bristow, without LODGINGRevs or a similar service in place the town can’t readily keep track of who is responsible for its short-term rental properties if there’s a problem or a complaint.
The town has records of who owns which properties, but most times these are just mailing addresses, many of them out-of-state. Short-term rental services also don’t list the addresses of the properties being let out. They give a general area, then the people who’ve booked stays are told where they are within two weeks of their arrival.
Bristow said the proposed ordinance is mostly a registration. It would require contact information for the owner or caretaker to be posted inside the building and for the owner to certify the building is in compliance with town and state safety and health codes, and places renting to 15 or more people can not be located in a residential zone.
“Our primary reason is there is a fair number of properties that would appear to be a three- or four-bedroom house saying we’ve got cots and air mattresses and pullouts and you could fit 30 people here, and we’re uncomfortable with the safety of use at that level,” said Bristow.
The town began looking at this issue in 2018 when it received complaints about a property renting out to large groups of people. The town sent notices of violation to the owner, who appealed them to the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals and ultimately to the state Environmental Court where, according to Bristow, the matter is still pending.
An email to the Concerned Killington Taxpayers Association was not returned Wednesday.
“We represent a group of concerned Killington taxpayers who believe in sensible short term rental regulations — occupancy limits, safety, health and quality of life are all of our concerns,” states concernedkillington.com, the group’s website. “We do not believe in annual fees, unfair enforcement in the same zone or paying for an expensive outside monitoring firm.”
Select Board Chairman Steve Finneron said there will be a town meeting scheduled ahead of the Nov. 3 vote, though what that meeting will look like will depend on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finneron said besides the registration aspect, the ordnance is not creating new rules for short-term rental owners to follow.
He said an outside firm was needed to identify and track them because it would have been far too much work for a town employee given how the properties are listed. He said state regulations require safety features if a unit is going to be rented by more than eight people are a time. Also, the registration ordinance would serve to make short-term rental owners aware of all state and town regulations.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.