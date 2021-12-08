Nearly a month after asking the state to stop housing people experiencing homelessness at the Holiday Inn, citing numerous safety concerns, the town has received a response from the commissioner of the department overseeing the program.
The one-page letter to the town from Department for Children and Families (DCF) Commissioner Sean Brown says many things, but it does not say DCF will accept the town’s request.
“While DCF does have the authority to stop working with lodging establishments, it does not mean that Vermonters experiencing homelessness will exit your community,” reads Brown’s letter, dated Dec. 2. “The Holiday Inn is a private business and Vermonters eligible for the GA Emergency Housing program are private citizens. By working together to address the safety issues, we can ensure that Vermonters are sheltered. Our team looks forward to continuing to meet to discuss solutions for people experiencing homelessness in the greater Rutland area.”
Since the early days of the pandemic, hotels across the state have been housing people who’d otherwise be homeless. The program allowing this has made statewide headlines numerous times as it has been extended and debated.
In 2019, the Rutland Town Fire Department went to the Holiday Inn after it received calls from there complaining about a smell of gas. According to the town, four firefighters narrowly avoided serious injury when an explosion occurred in the room the smell was coming from. This led to the hotel being ordered to close for a few days while a leaking gas line and other safety issues were addressed. The town accused the hotel manager Udayan Dholakia, of Mendon, of not following proper procedures and had town police cite him to appear in Rutland criminal court on Aug. 30 to answer a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Dholakia’s attorney, Frank Urso, has stated that his client didn’t contact the fire department because he knew others had already done so.
The other issue the town has had with the Holiday Inn came during summer with a large spike in reported thefts from shops in the area. This also involved the Quality Inn, which is owned by the same people who run the Holiday Inn. City and town police said some people living in the hotels on the voucher program were believed to be responsible for the sharp increase in theft complaints.
In his letter, Brown notes that during the winter months, DCF expands eligibility for the GA program when the weather turns cold enough.
“This year, from Nov. 22 to March 1 the policy will be in effect without the weather conditions criteria, allowing for enhanced predictability during the coldest months,” stated Brown.
Statewide, as of Dec. 1, DCF was housing 1,911 people, 1,455 of them adults and 456 of them children. According to Brown, capacity is often met in the Rutland district and people are moved elsewhere.
“We take issues of safety very seriously,” Brown said. “For lodging establishments to participate in the GA Emergency Housing Program they must meet the Department of Health (VDH) requirements for lodging establishments. DCF does not have the authority to enforce health and safety regulations. Where there are concerns related to GA Emergency Housing, the Economic Services Division (ESD) contacts the owner of the motel or hotel to try to resolve the problem. If a resolution is not reached VDH addresses ongoing concerns through its Food and Lodging Program. That program has regulatory oversight of conditions in all lodging establishments across the state.”
Ashcroft read parts of the letter at the Tuesday meeting, commenting that it doesn’t address the concerns the town raised. There was no discussion of the letter by the board. Ashcroft said Wednesday that the board only recently received the letter and hadn’t had much time to consider it or what the board should do next.
