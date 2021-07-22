BRANDON — The former animal control officer and former editor of the Brandon Reporter accused the Select Board of violating the state’s open meeting law, a contention the board denied.
“On July 27, 2020, the Brandon Select Board adopted an updated Animal Control Ordinance, including the addition of eight points approved by the Board as an addendum to the town’s existing animal control ordinance,” said Lee Kahrs, reading from a prepared statement. “We contend that those eight points were never uploaded to the town’s website and that the town Select Board and the Town Manager changed the expectations of the ACO position, after the eight points were adopted, without holding the required public hearing or public meeting needed to do so.”
Margaret Kahrs is the former editor of the Brandon Reporter. She left the publication in late May and told the Herald in an interview that she decided to leave over differences she had with the weekly paper’s publisher, Angelo Lynn, regarding coverage of animal welfare issues in town.
Margaret Kahrs is Lee Kahr’s wife and the former animal control officer. She was appointed to the $6,000 per year stipend position in January 2020 and was dismissed by the Select Board in January of this year. The board claimed Margaret Kahrs hadn’t formed the necessary relationships with state and town officials needed for her to be successful in the role. According to her, the issue lay with the town and the police not taking her seriously. Both parties seemed to agree that each had different ideas about the role of the animal control officer.
“We request that the Select Board and the town manager acknowledge that the town Animal Control Ordinance was amended without public knowledge, comment or approval, thus violating Vermont’s Open Meeting Law,” said Lee Kahrs. “We also request that the Board rectify the situation by scheduling a public hearing on the issue, which would clarify exactly what Brandon’s Animal Welfare Ordinance is and is not.”
The complaint was heard at a special Select Board meeting on Wednesday. Board Chair Seth Hopkins said upon receiving an open meeting law complaint, the town has 10 days to hold a meeting and respond. Because the complaint came on the day of a regularly scheduled meeting, the board had to schedule a special one.
At the end of the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a written response to the Kahrs’ allegation essentially saying that the “eight points” document was not part of the ordinance, that it was a policy document meant to guide the town manager’s oversight of the animal control officer.
“The Vermont League of Cities and Towns provides in its Select Board Handbook the following definition of an ordinance from a Vermont court case which has stood as precedent for more than one hundred years: an ordinance is “an expression of the municipal will, affecting the conduct of the inhabitants generally, or a number of them under some general designation,” said Hopkins, reading the town’s response. “Ordinances, in other words, are outward-facing (public-oriented) and apply to the general population of the Town. Policies, on the other hand, are inward-facing (internally-oriented) and apply to not the public but to a limited class, such as, in the case you raise in your letter, a single appointee of the board.”
Hopkins said the board takes the open meeting law quite seriously, adding that the crafting of the ordinance was done in public with a great deal of public input.
He said the eight points document hasn’t been removed from the town website as was claimed. It can be found in the minutes of the July 27, 2020, Select Board meeting. He acknowledged that it wasn’t published with the ordinance. He also acknowledged concerns about the language used when the eight points were being discussed that led some to believe it was part of the ordinance.
According to Lee, the way the board and the public talked about the eight points document made it clear it was to be part of the ordinance.
“This is not a human-resources document,” she said. “This is an addendum. This was published in two local newspapers as an addendum and updates to the animal control ordinance.”
Brandon resident MeiMei Brown said she can see the town’s logic about the eight points being a personnel document, but the board would do well to clarify what is and isn’t part of the ordinance.
She attended the hearings for the ordinance and did believe because of how it was all discussed that the eight points were part of it.
