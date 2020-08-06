RUTLAND TOWN — Citing past issues with permits and complaints about not following COVID-19 guidelines, the Select Board opted to deny a peddler permit to a mobile meat vendor.
“We received another peddler permit request from Steak and Seafood Direct to operate on the property of Tractor Supply later on this week,” Bill Sweet, administrative assistant to the Select Board, said at Tuesday’s regular meeting. “They did get permission from Tractor Supply to be there, but I wanted to bring it to you guys. There were a couple issues with them being down there last time so I wanted to discuss it with everybody and get their input.”
Steak and Seafood Direct, according to its website, steakandseafooddirect.com, is based in Richmond, Virginia. It claims to have been in the meat business for 10 years.
“With our extreme buying power, we are bringing wholesale pricing to the public to serve family’s world wide on quality steak and seafood, and much more,” its website reads. Also, it’s currently promoting “Mega Tractor Trailer Meat Tours” with a request form on the site.
An email to the company from the Herald wasn’t returned.
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said the company was in Rutland Town at Tractor Supply in April, operating out of a refrigerated box truck. They did not seek a permit. Terenzini said that he and Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas went to the truck and secured the $100 permit.
The town received complaints after this, however, according to Terenzini. People contacted the town complaining of deceptive pricing practices and the business not having a structure for following COVID-19 guidelines.
Deputy Chief Ted Washburn added that it took several town officials to get the truck’s permits in order.
“I think they caused way too many headaches, and with this permit, they want to start tomorrow morning and they gave us a day’s notice,” he said, before Selectwoman Sharon Russell made the motion to deny Steak and Seafood Direct’s application for a peddler permit.
The motion passed unanimously.
Sweet clarified that the permit application had a two-day notice.
“The bait and switch pricing tactics are unfair to their potential customers and the residents of Rutland Town and beyond,” Terenzini stated Thursday. “Also, their convoluted pricing structure and dishonesty is unfair to local meat shops and stores.”
