FAIR HAVEN — The town will try to build a salt shed for less than $120,000, but it won’t be easy.
Discussion about the shed at the July 26 select board meeting ended with a renewed call to find a cheaper option than the $700,000 bid the town has received on the project.
“There has to be a more creative alternative than what we’ve got so far,” said board Chairman Bob Richards. “It’s beyond belief that something that simple can cost that much.”
He’s concerned that someday the state will require the town to move its existing salt storage facility away from the Castleton River, and that it will go better for the town if it continues to make efforts in finding an affordable option.
The town has been awarded grants totaling $210,000 for a salt shed and town garage project. This was before the pandemic. The town’s match for those grants totals about $82,000. Since the pandemic, inflation has led to the latest bid on the project coming in at around $700,000, which is more than the board wants to spend with or without grant aid.
“We’ve already spent $15,000 on engineering advertising which brings us to a total of $119,000 for a salt shed,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter at the July 26 meeting. “If we can spend that much money, that or less, then it would be financially feasible. If you spend more than $119,000 then you’re tapping further into town funds.”
Gunter said the town has already received extensions on the grants but he’s not sure they can be extended much further.
At the first board meeting in July, selectmen expressed frustration with how much time the project was taking and its increased cost.
Gunter told the board last week that the wetland permits for the project are still valid; the town simply has to notify the state of any changes to the project itself.
Selectman Jay Brown has said he doesn’t wish to see a smaller facility proposed as it would defeat the purpose of building a new shed that can hold more material.
“I guess at this point I need direction, because there seems to be opposition to try and get additional grant funding with the thought that we could just kind of do it ourselves,” said Gunter. “And if the board wants to go in this direction we could put an advertisement out and say, ‘hey we need a shed this big,’ and see what we get. Then we would be under no restrictions.”
Selectman Glen Traverse said the town might see lower bids if it doesn’t use the state’s bidding process, which is necessary if grant funding is used.
“Let’s take a look at it and see if there are things we can do to make it less expensive,” said Richards. “Can we do that? Obviously, nobody is going to build a $700,000 salt shed, we’re just not going to do that, but there’s got to be a way to make a reasonably workable salt shed for a lot less than that.”
One option might be simply to not build the project right now, said Traverse.
Gunter said he will research the town’s options for a project that’s less than $119,000.
