BRANDON — The town is drafting a law that would restrict development within its “river corridors,” with the benefit being it would pay less after a federally declared disaster.
The bylaw is being drafted by the Planning Commission with the help of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Michael Shank, chairman of the Planning Commission, said in a Tuesday email that he was currently traveling, but expects the bylaw to be worked on and revised during the coming months.
River corridors are not to be confused with floodplains, said Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, in a Tuesday interview. Floodplains are where water rises and inundates the area, whereas a river corridor is where the riverbed tends to move after or during storms.
Bove said adopting river corridor regulations is optional for towns. About five municipalities in the county, Brandon among them, have begun or considered the process. Having them in place lowers the town’s payments to the state after a disaster.
Areas affected by federally declared disasters can be reimbursed for repair costs through the Emergency Relief Assistance Fund (ERAF), Bove said. The federal government will cover 75%, leaving the state to pick up 25%. The affected town then pays the state 12.5%, unless it has river corridor bylaws, in which case the state would pick up 17.5%.
He said the development restrictions for designated river corridors don’t completely prohibit development, but what gets built into them needs to be designed a certain way. Most structures have to be raised up, and building permits sought for those areas would have to be sent to the state for review. The state would have 30 days to do this, and would assist in the structure’s design.
Bove said people would be able to build around existing structures without additional restrictions.
“It gives you some leeway,” he said.
Farms, according to Bove, are under different regulations set and enforced by the state.
Bove said towns that have experienced significant flood damage in the past tend to be interested in river corridors.
The Planning Commission met Sept. 3 to discuss its latest draft. According to the minutes from that meeting, Zoning Administrator Jeff Biasuzzi said the town issues between 70 and 80 building permits per year. About three would be affected by this bylaw, he said.
