PROCTOR — The town plans to take ownership of Electric Avenue and designate it a Class 4 road.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said a special Select Board meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Proctor Free Library Community Room to discuss the matter. If the board opts to accept the road, it will then have to vote to designate it as Class 4.
Wilbur said Green Mountain Power owns the road now, and has agreed to maintain it. The road is about 150 feet long, is paved, and is used by GMP to access a substation facility. Three other businesses use it as well, said Wilbur.
Vermont Railway has tracks that go across Electric Avenue, said Wilbur. Twice per day trains hauling material from the nearby Omya plant go over them. Wilbur said Green Mountain Power thinks it will at some point have to install safety features at these crossings, which as a private road, the company would have to pay for. If it’s a town road, however, federal funding is available.
