BRANDON — After banning through-truck traffic on the dirt portion of Town Farm Road, then allowing it back again, the Select Board is taking another approach towards addressing people’s safety concerns.
The board voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to trucking companies known to use the road informing them of safety concerns and asking them to pass the message along to drivers.
Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said in a Thursday interview the issue came to the board’s attention in May after Town Manager Dave Atherton brought it up. Atherton had been talking with a resident of Town Farm Road, Matt Rickart, who said the road is narrow in many areas and with the curves it makes it dangerous.
Hopkins said Rickart was asked to talk to the board about the issue at a meeting held during the summer. The board voted to close the dirt portion of Town Farm Road to through truck traffic, but that resulted in more complaints as the trucks had to go a longer way around, through more densely populated areas. The board rescinded its decision at a later meeting.
He said the board has also commissioned a traffic study for the road, which is going on now. Depending on the results, the board may lower the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph.
Hopkins said there are four gravel pits along Town Farm Road, owned by different companies. Most are along the dirt portion. He said the town of Liecester, where most of the vehicles are going, has already sent a letter to the companies asking them to be mindful of safety concerns. Brandon’s letter will be similar, he said.
Board member Tim Guiles, at the Monday meeting, said he recently visited the area.
“I found Town Farm Road to be narrow, and I can understand people’s concern about trying to walk the road with large trucks,” Guiles said. “I noticed Richmond Road was posted with no through trucks and that’s a road that’s nearby, so it’s a precedent of sorts. My feeling is that there’s a certain inclination to give businesses the right to use roads at their discretion, because that aught to be the norm, and yet it’s hard to balance people’s feeling of insecurity and unsafeness, because that’s something that can’t just be denied. So, I’m looking forward to a discussion about how to balance the needs of business with the needs of homeowners feeling safe on the road.”
Guiles made a motion to go back to barring trucks from the dirt portion of the road, but it failed for want of a second.
Other board members noted this seems to be a seasonal issue. Brandon Chief Christopher Brickell said any specific incidents should be reported to police. He said officers patrol that area, but rarely witness major problems.
