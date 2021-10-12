FAIR HAVEN — The town will pay the wetland permit fee for the proposed dog park using a mix of town and donated funds.
After a lengthy discussion at the Oct. 5 Select Board meeting, the board voted unanimously to pay the $8,600 fee using $2,500 from the Economic Development Fund, $2,500 from the Recreation Fund and $3,600 from the Dog Park Fund, and to submit the application as soon as possible.
People still won’t be able to use the dog park in the meantime, as the town manager and board fear potentially violating the state’s wetland rules and incurring a large fine.
The Fur Haven Dog Park has been in the works for many months. Volunteers, led in large part by Linda Barker, have raised about $20,000 for the park, to be located at the former town airport. The project has been delayed for several reasons. First there was a debate over where exactly to put it, then came discussion over whether people could use the park before the wetland permit was obtained, then the $8,600 fee and how to pay for it became a bone of contention.
Barker said she has emails from Zapata Courage, district wetland ecologist with the Agency of Natural Resources, and Laura Lapierre, program manager of the ANR’s Watershed Management Division. She interprets their emails as saying it’s up to the town whether or not people can take their dogs to the dog park or not, and that no violation will occur so long as nothing is built there without a permit.
“Somebody using the dog park isn’t going to come in and dump a load of gravel,” she said. “Just having dogs in the dog park is not a wetlands violation. So for us to have the dog park, it’s already taken three months and as far as I know the permit hasn’t even been submitted, you’re talking until next spring. So the people that were told the dog park would be open this spring or summer, we can’t even use it in the fall.”
She wanted an explanation of why the dog park can’t be used right now.
“I think what’s happening now is, there are a lot of eyes on this and no one wants to put their neck out at this point,” said Select Board member Jeff Sheldon. “I don’t think they’re going to say go ahead and use it.”
Town Manager Joe Gunter said the emails he’s received from Courage and Lapierre say to not use the dog park until the permit clears.
“I will have to be outvoted by the board because I will not put the town of Fair Haven in the position where we have to pay a $15,000 fine because we knowingly violated this permit,” he said, citing, as he has in the past, an incident in Shelburne where that town ran afoul of the wetland rules with its dog park and ended up paying.
He said it’s easy for people who won’t be held accountable for a fine to say go ahead and use the park.
Select Board member Carol Egan said that many years ago her stepfather, a farmer, did some work around a pond for which he thought he had a permit, and ultimately ended up paying $55,000 after learning he’d violated a wetland regulation.
“So when we think things sound ridiculous, and it will never happen, I’m just saying they did, and they do,” she said. Other board members expressed leeriness over letting people use the park before a permit for one is in place, fearing how ANR may interpret seemingly minor activities.
