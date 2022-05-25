The town has formally requested an Act 250 review for the Cortina Inn, claiming it’s gone from being a commercial hotel to a full-time homeless shelter.
Select Board Chair Don Chioffi said at a Select Board meeting on Tuesday that the letter requesting the review was sent to the District Environmental Commission that day.
He said the owner of the Cortina Inn, Anil Sachdev, was notified of the request as well. Chioffi claimed that Sachdev hadn’t sought an amendment to the inn’s Act 250 permit on his own.
Not long after the pandemic started, the state began putting people experiencing homelessness up in hotels through a program run by the Department for Children and Families (DCF). The Cortina Inn, which had been called Holiday Inn until early 2022, was among the hotels involved in the program, as was the Quality Inn, which is also owned by a company controlled by Sachdev.
The Cortina Inn is located within the town, while the Quality Inn is under Rutland City’s purview. Police and business owners in both jurisdictions have reported increases in thefts and other issues stemming from people living in the hotels. These problems were alleviated somewhat by the Life Intervention Team, a company hired to provide social services at the inns, but the large concentration of people with a high level of need has left many with concerns.
In April, the town board learned that the Cortina Inn would likely continue to house people experiencing homelessness on a more long-term basis. Prior to this, the town had sought recompense from the state for the time its police had spent responding to issues around the Cortina, but the town’s attorney said filing to recoup the funds would likely cost more than what was being sought.
Sachdev said Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to house people experiencing homelessness for much longer.
“We are hoping that this will be, within two or three months, this all will end,” he said. “After the summer we won’t be housing, that’s what we are hearing.”
He said there are between 130 and 135 at the Cortina, and 52 at the Quality Inn. A few people have been moving out each month, having secured housing elsewhere.
“I think this program is now winding down. They are finding housing now. Even at my hotel every week, we see one or two people signing a lease and moving out, so that’s good news, a good sign,” he said. “We are excited and very happy. It’s a good sign when people are finding housing.”
He confirmed that he’s received the town’s letter about the Act 250 permit and has referred the matter to an attorney.
Last week, it was reported that on June 15 there will be a public hearing on the situation at two hotels at Rutland Middle School auditorium, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Sachdev said he read about this meeting in the newspaper, but claimed not to have been directly invited. He said Wednesday that he would plan to attend.
According to Katarina Lisaius, senior adviser to the DCF commissioner, the program currently being used to pay for the hotel rooms is the the General Assistance Emergency Housing Program (GA). It’s been serving roughly the same number of people since November with slight increases from month to month.
“There have been overall changes when people exit or enter the program, and there can be changes on the district level depending on the number of rooms available or the number of served households in-district or will to travel out-of-district,” she stated in an email.
A new program will be funding the hotel stays this year, she said.
“The Department for Children and Families, Economic Services Division is in the process of standing up a new program — the Transitional Housing Program, which is already working with GA households for the transition,” she stated. “The new program leverages federal funding to continue to serve households experiencing homelessness in place while offering more stability.”
The new program will allow for multi-month stays at hotels, she stated, and will hence involve less paperwork.
“The GA Program has been operating with expanded eligibility throughout the pandemic,” she stated. “The GA Emergency Housing Program’s eligibility will return to pre-pandemic criteria on July 1, 2022. To be clear, the GA Program is not ending.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
