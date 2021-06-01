BRANDON — Wanting good employers to meet dependable workers, the town is hosting its first job fair.
The fair is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Central Park. So far, 15 employers have agreed to participate, said Colleen Wright, assistant to the recreation director.
“They’re not all from Brandon,” she said. “We have a couple of statewide agencies, local companies, we have people who are looking for full-time workers, part-time workers, summer workers, anything.”
All are welcome to attend, she said.
The fair comes at a time when labor shortages are being reported across the country. Vermont had a shortage of skilled labor even before the global coronavirus pandemic, but now employers in many sectors, especially the service and retail industry, are saying it’s hard to make hires.
Wright said the job fair idea came from Bill Moore, Brandon economic development director and recreation director. The thinking is that being able to make a personal connection upfront will lead to more positions being filled.
“To be honest with you, so many places just say, oh, go to Indeed, go to the website and apply,” said Wright. “And you don’t get to meet your employer, you don’t get to have a relationship before you start. What if you get to the job site and your employer is mean and you don’t like them? This way, people who are applying for jobs can go and meet the employer, find out exactly what’s going to happen and go from there.”
The labor shortage has hit Brandon, as it has most places.
“I know employers get tired of hiring people blindly on the internet who just plain don’t show up,” said Wright. “And this way they’ll get to meet people in person, they can ask questions, the employees can ask questions, so everything is clear.”
Omya, Stafford Technical Center, Hannaford, the Brandon Inn, Mae’s Place, the National Bank of Middlebury, and many others will be there, Wright said.
Erynn Doaner, owner of Mae’s Place, a breakfast, lunch, and dinner cafe at 10 Park Street, said she’s owned the business for six years and normally has between seven and eight employees. For the past eight months she’s been getting by with three, including herself.
Doaner said she’s been seeing fewer applications, and fewer people following through when they do apply. Since the pandemic, the business hasn’t been able to offer as high a base rate of pay as normal, which coupled with the state of unemployment insurance, may explain the hiring difficulty.
“I will say, I do think people have to do what’s right for them, and with unemployment being paid out as high as it is right now, I think that they have to make that choice for their families and have to go where the money is, and I completely understand that,” she said. “They have to put food on the table and making more than small businesses can afford to pay them on unemployment is the choice they have to make.”
She said many people contacted over the internet about a job simply don’t show up. She was hoping that when news broke that those on unemployment benefits would once again be required to seek work that more applications would come in, but so far little has changed.
She’s hopeful the job fair will help, but thinks the local labor pool might be dry.
Bernie Carr, executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce, said now would be a good time for someone to look for a job, as they’ll have their pick of positions.
According to Carr, who’s been in conferences with national commerce chambers, the problem is all over, affecting nearly all levels of work. Many local companies are getting desperate, offering hiring bonuses, training and funds to relocate.
“It’s not just manufacturing jobs or frontline floor jobs, it’s everything from janitors, to office staff, to bookkeepers, to press operators, bagging, shipping department, every level needs a person,” he said.
