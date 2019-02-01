BRANDON — A country store and deli is the latest recipient of a loan from the town’s Revolving Loan Fund.
According to meeting minutes, the Select Board voted unanimously at the Jan. 28 regular meeting to approve a $30,000 loan to Junction Store & Deli at 2265 Forest Dale Road.
Economic Development Officer Bill Moore said Friday the Revolving Loan Fund has been around for many years, created when Nexus opened a facility on Prospect Street. To do that, it used a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Moore said the Revolving Loan Fund was created as Nexus paid back the USDA loan.
Right now it has about $109,000 in it, Moore said. If everyone with a loan out paid their debts back today, the fund would have approximately $250,000.
“It’s a great way for the community to provide some help,” he said. Since he became economic development officer in 2014, there have been about six of these loans awarded. There’s only been one default, he said. Past successes include Olivia’s Croutons Co., also on Forest Dale Road, which took out a $70,000 loan from the fund to help it move to its current location, and Red Clover Ale Co. on Center Street, which borrowed $40,000.
Moore said the loans can be as low as $5,000 and no higher than $80,000. A committee made up of business owners, bankers and others with financial backgrounds reviews applicants’ business plans, asks applicants questions and offers them advice and guidance. Loans the committee approves must be signed off on by the Select Board, Moore said.
Ellraina Flanders-Blow, owner of Junction Store & Deli along with her husband, said Friday they started the business 9 years ago.
“Both my husband and I worked at GE,” she said. “I needed a change, I enjoy people, and my family has owned businesses.”
Some of what the Junction Store plans to do with the loan funds has been done, she said. The first project was moving the entrance from the side of the building to the front. Flanders-Blow said they’re going for a more country store look, and the front entrance is also safer. Where the side entrance was is now a bathroom. Next to be done is replacing the tile floor with hardwood, installing energy-efficient lights and making room for indoor seating.
Flanders-Blow heard about the Revolving Loan Fund from several sources, she said. Her son and daughter-in-law used it when they opened Mae’s Place, a restaurant on Center Street, a few years ago. Moore also reached out to her and suggested she look into the loan fund.
According to a letter included in the Jan. 28 minutes, the terms of the Junction loan are: “3 percent amortized at a 12-year rate with a balloon at seven years. Collateral would mortgage interest the property owned by TWB Reality Inc. and first security in business assets of the Junction Store & Deli.”
“I think the loan program is a great thing for businesses to utilize,” said Flanders-Blow. “The interest rate is great and they’re willing to work with you.”
Moore said he makes an effort to let business owners know the fund exists. He said the town has considered ways to grow the fund as well.
